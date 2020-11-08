42 Gifts Under $35 That Are Wildly Popular This Year

In the current era of social distancing, Zoom, and spending as much time at home as possible, you might find yourself looking for easy ways to unwind and entertain yourself at home, and these things under $35 that are wildly popular this year are sure to help. All of these items are budget-friendly, but reviewers confirm that they can actually help make each day a little better — proving that jazzing up your daily routine doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg.

In stressful times, self-care products — including sheet masks, aromatherapy candles, bath bombs, and even a subscription box with products selected by therapists — can be a pleasant way to slow down and wind down. Instead of more restrictive apparel, shoppers are turning to comfy yet chic clothing and cozy accessories for lounging and staying warm even as temperatures drop.

Cooking more homemade meals? Kitchen tools like bread bowls, milk frothers, cast iron cookware, and griddles can help you whip up homemade bread, lattes, and other delicious treats with ease. If you’re looking to upgrade or streamline your home, consider snagging smart plugs and devices, a simple bidet, or a book that teaches you how to get and stay organized. And if your video conference on the regular for work now, there's a ring light to step up your Zoom look, as well as a mascara to make your eyes pop on-screen and a handy hair styling tool to help you nail a blowout.

From a weighted blanket to eye-catching puzzles (which you can tackle on your own or with your quarantine pod), these products are hugely popular on Amazon. Now all you have to do is scroll down to find out why.

1. These Cozy Fleece Slippers With Memory Foam

Keep your feet cozy and cushioned around the house with these warm fleece slippers. They feature a memory foam insole for comfort and an EVA sole for extra grip. They come in eight different colors and four sizes — and they're perfect if you've been spending more time at home (and less time in shoes) than usual.

Available Sizes: Small — X-Large

2. A Pair Of Moisture-Wicking Yoga Pants With Convenient Pockets

Reviewers can't get enough of these high-waisted leggings, which have 10,800 ratings and counting. They're comprised of a polyester-spandex blend with four-way stretch and moisture-wicking properties that keep you comfortably sweat-free, whether you're working out or running errands. Best of all, they have three pockets: two side pockets and an interior pocket for your valuables.

Available Sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

3. The Shampoo Brush That Massages Your Scalp

When you're looking to get a relaxing salon-style head massage at home, give this silicone shampoo brush. The handle features an easy-to-hold design and the thick, flexible bristles gently massage the scalp. It comes in three fun colors and clocks in at under $10 — a small price to pay for a relaxing ritual.

4. This Stylish Sweatshirt With An Asymmetrical Zipper

When I get dressed these days, most of the time I want to wear something that's cozy but that doesn't look like pajamas — and this pullover sherpa sweatshirt seems just to be just that. The soft faux shearling feels soft and warm, according to shoppers, and the lapel collar and asymmetrical zipper give it some edge.

Available Sizes: Small — X-Large

5. A Light Therapy Lamp For Gloomy Days

As days get shorter, you may find yourself a little more light-deprived than usual — and this UV-free light therapy lamp might just help you feel more awake on dark days. You can adjust the brightness to the level that feels right for you, and you don't have to worry about leaving it on because it automatically shuts off after 30 minutes.

6. A Bowl That Makes Baking Bread Easier

If you've been baking more lately and want to foray into the world of bread, this bread-making bowl is a great tool to have on hand. The silicone construction prevents sticking and makes it a breeze to clean. It also helps you make loaves of different shapes — you can leave it open (as seen above) to make a round loaf or pinch the sides closed to make an oval-shaped loaf. One reviewer commented, "Easy use, easy to store, and super easy to clean."

7. Adjustable Ankle Weights To Step Up Your Workout Routine

It's simple to upgrade your home workouts if you have these adjustable ankle weights. Just strap them on, secure the Velcro, and you're good to go. They're available in nine different color and weight level combinations — plus, they come with a two-year warranty from the manufacturer.

8. This Book That Makes Sense Of Home Organization

Clear the clutter with The Home Edit, a how-to book written by the stars of Netflix's Get Organized with The Home Edit. The book breaks down the steps you need to take to organize effectively and includes photos of storage solutions you can try at home. It even comes with a sheet of labels to help get you started.

9. A Tool To Help You Make Frothy Coffee Drinks At Home

Whether you're frothing up milk for a latte or simply mixing in powder ingredients like hot chocolate, opt for this electric milk frother. It runs on two AA batteries (not included), its wand is easy to clean, and it comes with a convenient stand to rest it on.

10. This Plaid Blanket Scarf That Drapes Neatly Over Your Shoulders

This warm plaid blanket scarf offers more structure than a blanket but is less constricting than a sweater or jacket. The machine-washable acrylic material is warm and plush, and one reviewer gushed, "So much better than just wrapping in a blanket and with no [sleeves] it is so easy to throw off when you need to. [...] Beauty, comfort, warmth and function!" Choose from five different plaid designs.

11. A Miniature Griddle That Simplifies Breakfast For One

It can be a pain to bust out a big griddle or pan when you want to whip up a single serving of eggs or pancakes. That's where this 350-watt miniature griddle comes in. It has a nonstick finish that gets hot in just a few minutes, and you're not limited to using it for breakfast foods either — users have also successfully cooked chicken, steak, and grilled cheese with this little griddle.

12. The Cast Iron Skillet That's Designed To Last A Lifetime

A trusty cast iron skillet can be a true workhorse in the kitchen. You can use it to fry eggs, sear proteins, bake cornbread — the options are endless. This budget-friendly one measures 10.25 inches in diameter and comes pre-seasoned with vegetable oil. The best part? It's backed by a limited lifetime warranty.

13. A Pack Of Beanies For Chillier Weather

I always like to have at least two hats in rotation when fall and winter roll around, and this pack of beanies fits the bill. They're made of a blend of cotton, acrylic, and polyester that feels cozy but lightweight, according to reviewers. One user wrote, "These beanies were thick and pretty warm. I found them practical for going in both the chilly LA nights and in cold/windy NY." They're available in several color combinations, including both neutral and bright colors.

14. This Weighted Blanket That Can Help You Feel More Grounded

Weighted blankets can help to ease symptoms of anxiety. This particular blanket has a quilted construction and is filled with evenly distributed glass beads, and it comes in two different weight options: 15 pounds and 20 pounds. One reviewer said, "After a stressful day at work, I'll pull it out to use on the couch while I watch Netflix, and its always super relaxing. HIGHLY recommended."

15. A Buildable & Budget-Friendly Mascara

Adding length and volume to your lashes doesn't have to be pricey. This inexpensive mascara is super pigmented and can coat your lashes with one coat, according to reviewers, but it's also buildable if you want a more dramatic effect. It's cruelty-free — and at under $5, it's steal.

16. This Sheet Mask For Soothing Skin

There's something so luxurious about a face mask and this soothing sheet mask is no exception. I've used a number of TonyMoly sheet masks, and they can feel like a pleasant (and cheap!) pick-me-up after a long day. This particular option is formulated with calendula extract, which might help to soothe skin.

17. The Dimmable Ring Light That Comes With A Tripod

Homes aren't always set up with great lighting for video chats, but that's an easy fix with this dimmable ring light. The USB-powered light has a built-in holder for your phone and it comes with a tripod to keep it steady. You can adjust both the brightness and the warmth of the light.

18. This Handy Tool That Chills Drinks Without Watering Them Down

It can be frustrating when you prepare a delicious iced drink — then it waters down in just a few minutes. That won't happen with this beverage chiller, though. This little tool has different chambers that keep the ice and water separate, preventing the ice from diluting your drink. It can chill up to 12.5 ounces at a time and as quickly as just one minute.

19. A Comfortable Bralette For Everyday Wear

This cotton blend bralette, which features Calvin Klein's signature elastic band, offers a more casual update on the classic sports bra design. Described as "comfortable and breathable" by reviewers, it's a great option for when you're looking for a bra that's more comfy than supportive.

Available Sizes: X-Small — 3X

20. This Voice-Controlled Smart Plug To Update Your Outlets

You can add voice-control technology to any outlet in your house with this smart plug. It's easy to set up with Alexa, and you don't even need a smart home hub to control it. Once installed, you can operate the outlet with your voice or the Alexa app — a perfect solution for those annoyingly hard-to-reach lamps.

21. The Retro-Chic Moka Pot That Can Brew Strong Coffee

If you prefer your coffee stronger than a cup of traditional drip, opt for this stovetop coffee maker. It's made from food-grade enameled aluminum and has a faux-wood handle with a built-in burn guard. One reviewer raved, "I love a nice strong cup of coffee and this Moka Pot delivers just that!" The retro-looking percolator in several colors and five sizes, ranging from 1 to 12 cups.

22. A Set Of Silicone Straws You Can Use With Hot & Cold Drinks

You get six reusable silicone straws in assorted colors, two special cleaning brushes, and a storage pouch in this pack. The silicone makes them flexible and gentle on your teeth, and you can even use them in both cold and hot beverages. Not in the mood to wash them by hand? You can toss them in the dishwasher instead.

23. A Duster-Length Cardigan That's Available In 20 Fun Prints

This open-front cardigan strikes the perfect balance between comfort and style with the length of a duster and a chic animal print. It has convenient front pockets and is available in a wide range of colors and styles. "This cardigan is nothing short of amazing, "one reviewer wrote. "The length is perfect! Great to wear with leggings or jeans, and so easy to dress up or down. The sleeves have great length to them and it is roomy enough to layer over a longer sleeve top, too!"

Available Sizes: Small — X-Large

24. The Bidet System That You Install On Your Toilet

You don't have to splurge on a pricey standalone bidet — you can upgrade the toilet you already have with this inexpensive bidet system. It's designed to fit with standard toilets and features two different cleaning modes and a range of pressure settings. According to reviewers, it's pretty easy to install, too.

25. A Tool That Can Give Your Hair A Blowout In One Step

With 101,600 ratings on Amazon and counting, the Revlon One-Step has garnered a cult following. Toggle to one of three heat settings, then brush it through your hair — it simultaneously dries your hair and lifts your roots. One reviewer commented, "My hair looks like I paid for a professional blowout every time I use it, I’m literally amazed after each use."

26. This Initial Necklace That's Simple Yet Impactful

In a whimsical spin on the classic initial necklace design, this version sets the letter at a diagonal. It's impactful yet simple, and it's made from gold-plated stainless steel. "Love this," wrote one reader. "It’s simple but so pretty. I get tons of compliments when I wear it." The chain measures just over 20 inches.

27. A Set Of Creams That Look & Feel Fancy

If you've been washing your hands more than ever this year, you might be struggling to keep them from getting dry or chapped. (If so, welcome to the club.) This pretty tin of French hand creams comes with three different tubes infused with shea butter and argan oil to moisturize skin.

28. The Faux Fur-Lined Slippers To Keep Your Feet Warm

With a faux fur lining to keep toes warm and memory foam to keep them cushioned, these comfortable slippers are the perfect antidote to chilly floors. One reviewer explained, "These are wonderful - no heat in my apartment (at the moment) and my feet were freezing. Not anymore!"

Available Sizes: Medium — X-Large

29. This Set Of Pens That Includes 18 Vibrant Colors

Whether you're journaling, filling out your planner, taking notes, or drawing, pigmented pens like these can make writing more exciting. The pens have a whopping 28,000 Amazon ratings to date, and shoppers appreciate the set's range of colors, the fine point of the pens, and that they generally don't bleed through paper.

30. A Set Of Cute Keychains You Can Fill With Your Hand Sanitizer Of Choice

Keep your hand sanitizer within arm's reach with these marble-print neoprene keychains. Each pack comes with four holders and four empty bottles for you to fill with your favorite sanitizer brand. Keep them all for yourself or give the extras to friends — either way, they should come in handy.

31. This Box Of Bath Bombs That Comes With 12 Different Scents

With more than 19,500 total Amazon ratings and an average rating of 4.8, you can be assured that this set of bath bombs is tried and true. They include butters and oils to leave your skin feeling nourished, and each of the bath bombs has a different scent so you can switch it up with each bath.

32. A Set Of 6 Candles Scented With Essential Oils

This the six aromatherapy candles in this set contain soy wax and essential oils to give off pleasant fragrances in your home. The candles are designed to burn for at least 150 hours combined. According to one reviewer, "Love these. Love the stickers and sayings on the side. They smell good to boot, and last a long time."

33. A String Of Lights To Give Your Outdoor Space A Warm Glow

String these weatherproof outdoor string lights on your deck or patio, or across your backyard, to get more use out of the space all year long, even as the days get shorter. They offer a dimmable warm white glow and come in three different lengths: 25, 50, and 100 feet. Connect as many as three strands together for extra length.

34. The Coloring Book For Adults That's Relaxing & Funny

The next time you need to let off some steam, try picking up this coloring book for adults. It pairs cute designs with pithy sayings for a delightfully off-kilter coloring experience — because sometimes you really do just want to settle in and decorate a page that reads: "bite me." And if that's not enough to convince you, its 12,300 Amazon ratings should.

35. This Tiny Alexa Speaker That Plugs Right Into An Outlet

If you're looking for an Echo device that's so sleek you'll barely notice it, try this plug-in Alexa speaker. It plugs right into your outlet and can be used to activate your voice-controlled appliances and lights, get information via Alexa, and even connect with other Echo devices in your home like an intercom. Plus, it has a USB charging port.

36. A Subscription Box That Makes It Easy To Experiment With New Makeup

If you enjoy experimenting with makeup and beauty products but haven't had the time or energy to seek out new products lately, try this makeup subscription box. For under $25, you'll get at least six different products selected by editorial experts at Allure for you to test out at home — and three of those products are guaranteed to be full size.

37. This Gold Chain Necklace That Goes With Everything

This 22-karat gold-plated paper clip chain necklace is an accessory that goes with pretty much everything —reviewers have attested that it looks great alone or layered with other necklaces. It measures about 16 inches with a 2-inch extender chain, and there's also a chunkier version and a two-piece set which includes a bracelet available.

38. The Bath Fizzer With An Inspirational Message Hidden Inside

Not only does this fizzing bath bomb smell like lavender to help you unwind as you bathe, but it also has a little surprise hidden inside. Once the bath fizzer dissolves, you'll find a little piece of paper with an uplifting message. One reviewer commented, "This is seriously the best bomb ever! The smell is amazing. It last forever in the bath. And I love the positive message at the end."

39. A Subscription Box That Prioritizes Your Self-Care

This self-care subscription box relies on therapists to curate the products. Each box contains at least six full-size products that are meant to help you find a little more relaxation, mindfulness, and joy each month. One fan raved, "I love my therabox! I look forward to it every month. It is my way of practicing self care. I love how they have a different theme every month and I have loved all of the products I have received."

40. A 500-Piece Puzzle To Brighten Your Day

In my personal experience, concentrating on a puzzle can be a relaxing and rewarding hobby, not to mention an economical one. This colorful puzzle features a bold floral design that's sure to brighten up the room. It has 500 pieces — the perfect amount for a short puzzling session that's still a little challenging.

41. A 750-Piece Puzzle Designed By An Interior Decorator

Step up your puzzling game with this 750-piece puzzle, which features an eye-catching design with shiny gold accents by interior decorator Jonathan Adler. It's so cool that once you've finished, you might just be tempted to frame and display it. (If you're not a fan of this particular design, check out the other two options designed by Adler.)

42. A 2-In-1 Puzzle For Double The Fun

This double-sided puzzle displays a popular house built by the architect Frank Lloyd Wright. The puzzle has 500 pieces and two sides, but one reviewer described its difficulty level as being "challenging without being over the top" — which suggests it's the perfect solution to keeping yourself entertained but not frustrated. There are three additional Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired designs to choose from.