Travis Kelce Is the Current Reigning Swiftie

When it comes to the title of ultimate Swiftie, there’s a lot of competition. Swiftie devotion is so powerful it is quite literally boosting the economy, but now, there’s a new reigning Swiftie: Taylor Swift’s new boyfriend Travis Kelce.

Any man who Swift looks at experiences a spike in Google searches, not to mention a freefall into the spotlight, and Kelce — who this week, also had the privilege of having Swifties dig up his old tweets — is no exception.

In an exclusive interview with The Wall Street Journal, Kelce spilled everything about his new relationship — which mostly boils down to how much of a sap he is. In fact, it’s safe to say Kelce is Swift’s biggest fan. According to the article, he “unreservedly, lavishes praise on her, call[ing] her ‘hilarious,’ ‘a genius,’”notes that they share compatible worldviews, especially when it comes to family and work.” Even Kelce’s mother Donna is open about how happy her son is, telling WSJ: “He’s happier than I’ve seen him in a long time...God bless him, he shot for the stars!”

Kelce also revealed that out of all Swift’s eras, he’s a 1989 man — and a fan of “Blank Space” in particular. “‘Blank Space’ was one I wanted to hear live for sure,” Kelce said. “I could make a bad guy good for the weekend. That’s a helluva line!” Later, he praised the pop sensibilities of Swift’s songwriting, saying: “She writes catchy jingles.”

But the sweetest expression of Kelce’s love is in how it appears that Swift is helping him grow as a person. In recent days, Kelce has been lovingly mocked for his propensity for typos and easy, breezy takes on life, which are exemplified in tweets such as: “I just gave a squirle a peice of bread and it straight smashed all of it!!!! I had no idea they ate bread like that!! Haha #crazy.”

Relationships should make you a better person, and Kelce reveals that Swift is teaching him every day. “I’ve never been a man of words,” Kelce said. “Being around her, seeing how smart Taylor is, has been f*cking mind-blowing. I’m learning every day.” Cue the collective aww.