Here’s How You Can Get The New MAC x Selena Quintanilla Collection Before It Officially Launches

There was little news more exciting for beauty fans than hearing word that MAC Cosmetics would be releasing its second installment honoring the late global superstar Selena Quintanilla back in February. While the debut collection, which sold out in mere minutes, was inspired by Quintanilla's signature beauty routine (see: red lipstick and beige blush), the new MAC Cosmetics x Selena La Reina collection pays homage to her long-lasting legacy — from her music style to her fashion influence.

"I am forever grateful to MAC for allowing me to bring my creative vision to life for this collection and being able to share what I felt would celebrate my sister's 25th Anniversary," Suzette Quintanilla, Selena's sister, shared in a statement. "Working with MAC on both collections has been an amazing experience."

The second drop will include a range of lipsticks (red included, of course), lip pencils, lip glosses, a finishing powder, an eyeshadow palette, and a limited-edition makeup bag. The Tejano superstar's influence doesn't end with products themselves — fans will also recognize the shade names from her song lyrics, and Selena's signature rose logo which was embossed into the makeup itself.

Additionally, the packaging was designed to be kept after the product runs out with a holographic photograph of Selena. "This collection is so special to me because it celebrates Selena's 25-year legacy, and I wanted the packaging to be fun and memorable," Quintanilla says.

One of those fun and memorable moments comes with the Mi Siento...Muy Excited X8 Eye Shadow Palette ($35), which is decked out in rhinestones, inspired by Selena's iconic blinged-out bra; open up the eight-shadow palette, and you'll find an insert photo of Selena in the style. As for shades, the palette offers neutral and soft rosy hues, designed with inclusivity top of mind. "The colors in the eye palette range from warm nudes that compliment every skin tone, to some rich toned earthy browns," says MAC senior national artist Gisel Calvillo.

For lips, the offerings include four new lipstick bullets ($20 each) — ranging from a matte red to a frosty peach — along with two lip pencils and three shades of pearlescent Lipglass ($19) in pink, brown, and white shimmer. Three Retro Matte Liquid Lip Colour shades, including a dark brown, hot pink, and a blue-ish red, round out the lip range. The last product is an all-purpose Skinfinish Powder ($37), a sheer gold powder that can be used as a highlighter, contour powder, or an all-over shimmer — just in time for summer.

While the collection will officially become available through MAC Cosmetics on April 21, and other retailers on April 23, MAC will be running an Instagram exclusive of the MAC Selena La Reina Vault drop on April 6 for one day, starting between 1-2PM EST, to be available for purchase through the day. So set your alarms if you don't feel like waiting another few weeks.

Check out each product in the forthcoming MAC Selena La Reina collection, below.

MAC Selena La Reina Mi Siento...Muy Excited X8 Eye Shadow Palette ($35) Image courtesy of brand

MAC Selena La Reina La Reina Lipglass in Bidi Bidi Bom Bom ($19) Image courtesy of brand

MAC Selena La Reina La Reina Lipglass in Hey Dad Pizza! ($19) Image courtesy of brand

MAC Selena La Reina La Reina Lipglass in The Washing Machine ($19) Image courtesy of brand

MAC Selena La Reina La Reina Lip Pencil in Entre A Mi Mundo ($19.50) Image courtesy of brand

MAC Selena La Reina La Reina Lip Pencil in Selenaville ($19.50) Image courtesy of brand

MAC Selena La Reina La Reina Lipstick in Inolvidable ($20) Image courtesy of brand

MAC Selena La Reina La Reina Lipstick in La Reina ($20) Image courtesy of brand

MAC Selena La Reina La Reina Lipstick in Queen of Cumbia ($20) Image courtesy of brand

MAC Selena La Reina La Reina Lipstick in Selena Vive ($20) Image courtesy of brand

MAC Selena La Reina Retro Matte Liquid Lipcolour in Big Bertha ($23) Image courtesy of brand

MAC Selena La Reina Matte Liquid Lipcolour in Dame Un Beso ($23) Image courtesy of brand

MAC Selena La Reina Matte Liquid Lipcolour in Siempre Selena ($23) Image courtesy of brand

MAC Selena La Reina Extra Dimension Skinfinish ($37) Image courtesy of brand