Naomi Campbell And Cindy Crawford Are Reuniting On YouTube

The supermodel is launching a new livestream series called "No Filter With Naomi"

Naomi Campbell is bringing the world the '90s nostalgia it needs during this period of isolation. On Monday, Campbell is launching a new series on her YouTube channel called "No Filter With Naomi," and her first guest is none other than fellow supermodel: Cindy Crawford.

For the next two weeks, Campbell will be streaming live on her YouTube channel at 3 p.m. EST with a range of surprise guests. Based on her past YouTube content, expect lots of tips on how to stay beautiful and germ-free in the time of COVID-19.

Campbell and Crawford have been friends for decades now, with Campbell even mentoring Crawford's daughter, Kaia Gerber, as she entered the modeling industry. During a 2018 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Campbell talked about what advice she gave the budding supermodel.

"I sat with her and her mother at Azzedine Alaïa's — my late papa who is no longer here — and we sat on the kitchen table and we just went through all the shows she should do and shouldn't do at the moment, 'cause she's a baby." she said, "She has followed everything!"

The first episode of No Filter With Naomi, featuring Crawford, will stream Monday at 3 p.m. EST on Campbell's "Being Naomi" YouTube channel.