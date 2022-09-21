Welcome to NYLON’s Party Report Card, where we give you the Who, What, Where, Why and When on this week’s hottest parties — plus all the gossip you missed. It’s the inside scoop you need to feel like you were on the invite list. Sorry in advance for the FOMO.

WHAT: Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women's Filmmaker Program Annual Luncheon, a yearly kickoff lunch that marked the start of the eighth annual three-day workshop for ten rising filmmaker

WHEN: Tuesday, September 20th

WHO: Katie Holmes, Cazzie David, Grace Gummer, Chandler Kinney, Dianna Agron, Sydney Chandler, Carlotta Kohl, Alexandra Shipp, Zosia Mamet, Myha’la Herrold, Clara McGregor, Thuso Mbedu

WHERE: Locanda Verde, the upscale Italian taverna in TriBeCa, co-owned by Robert DeNiro.

WHY: Part of Chanel’s long-standing commitment to film and female creatives, the annual lunch brought together a hundred women leaders in all areas of entertainment to celebrate the 10 emerging female filmmakers selected for the program, which includes project support, master classes, one-on-one mentorship, peer-to-peer sessions, and will award $100,000 for project development and production.

THE VIBE: Ladies who lunch, but make it cool — and everyone is dressed in Chanel. The fashion house completely took over the restaurant, covering the space in fresh flowers and white place settings. Upon arrival, guests were offered Bellinis and arancini as they caught up with fellow actors, writers, and directors. Sydney Chandler, fresh off the previous night’s premiere of Don’t Worry Darling, sidled up to the bar to chat with Grace Gummer, while across the room Bodies, Bodies, Bodies co-stars Chase Sui Wonders and Myha’la Harrold stayed close together.

Eventually, everyone took their seats for a three course meal of roasted beet salad, campanelle pasta, and dry-aged strip steak as Jane Rosenthal, Tribeca Co-Founder and CEO, welcomed everyone with a toast. ““As a community, we’ve made meaningful progress, elevating the voices of young female and non-binary talent, but there is still so much work to be done. It’s time to share your voice, your stories, and your perspective with the industry and with the world. As you engage in this worthy fight, we are here to mentor you, empower you, champion you, and fight alongside you.”

BEST DRESSED: Cazzie David in a pink, black, and white tweed top and wool mini-skirt that looked expertly mismatched, making an all-pink ensemble straight up cool (not an easy feat).

OVERHEARD: “Wow, all the girlies are here.”