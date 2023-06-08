Going out? Need a playlist? Then NYLON’s NYLON Nights playlist is here for you. Each month we invite a guest DJ to curate an exclusive playlist that will keep you going from pre- to post-game. For June 2023, G Flip shares their favorite songs to celebrate PRIDE.

You don’t have to be watching Selling Sunset to know about Los Angeles’s reigning power couple Chrishell Stause and G Flip. When the reality star hard-launched their relationship back in 2022, dropping the bomb during the show’s Season 4 reunion, it finally confirmed months of rabid speculation from fans and served as great news for Chrishell heads, who’d watched her enter and exit relationships with men for multiple seasons. One year later, the two officially tied the knot in May (to the tune of Flip’s latest single, “Be Your Man”) and are going stronger than ever. Now, they’re gearing up to spend their first Pride month together as newlyweds.

It’s set to be a special one this year, as G Flip is scheduled to make appearances at several Pride functions all over the country, including at LA’s famous flagship event, where they’ll perform alongside the likes of Mariah Carey, Megan Thee Stallion, Megan Trainor, and more. As a highly visible non-binary artist in the pop culture scene, who grew up without seeing anyone like them on television, the Australian singer, producer, and drummer knows there’s significance to having a presence at these events.

“I feel like it would've changed my life if I had an artist to watch or see their concert or see them on TV, or somehow in the media or on radio,” they tell NYLON. “It would've changed my life hearing queer music in the lyrics of songs or look up to an artist that was gay, or look up to an artist that was non-binary.”

But most of all, G Flip is ready to let loose and party, and below has curated a Pride playlist exclusively for NYLON that contains the tracks they’ll be spinning all month long. Naturally, it’s a pop girl-dominated affair, with selections from Kylie Minogue, Tina Turner, and The Pussycat Dolls, as well as fellow queer artists FLETCHER, Lil Nas X, Janelle Monáe, Troye Sivan, and more. There are no further instructions to these songs — just hit play and let the music power you through the bar crawls, daytime ragers, and late-night raves.

Dive into G Flip’s playlist below, and read on for our conversation with the artist about celebrating PRIDE, Chrishell, and their upcoming U.S. tour.

What’s the theme for your playlist?

For my playlist, I'm not sure if there's as much as a theme, but I just wanted feel-good, party-ish songs, but then there's a mix of some other songs that I just really, really like.

Is there a particular song that stands out to you?

I recently played at World Pride in Australia, and I did a DJ event. I played “It's Raining Men,” but changed the “Men” to “Them” and made the whole audience sing “It's Raining Them,” which was very fun and great. So “It's Raining Men” is definitely on my playlist, but I just want to make sure everyone knows that they should change it to “Them” instead of “Men.”

You should release a remix of that and where you change the lyrics.

I really should.

You recently released your new song titled “Be Your Man.” What inspired this track and can you tease the music you have coming down the pipeline?

I wrote this song over a year ago about my partner when we were falling in love, and the lyrics kind of self-explained it. I say, “I'm not what you planned, but I'll be your man.” I definitely wasn't what my partner Chrishell planned, so then I wrote this love song about that situation, and I think people can listen to it and interpret it to their own situations about being not what someone planned in life or in love. It's a cute little song and I'm very stoked to have it out, and I'll be playing it for the first time across these Pride shows.

How did you and Chrishell meet?

We met very briefly around October, 2021, just at a party — it was friends of friends just introducing each other to each other. But it wasn't till a good five or six months later that we then got in contact and some flirting went down. I came to one of Chrishell's parties and we flirted, and then we had a little kiss. And then she came to one of my shows, and then we had another little kiss after that. And then things started from there, and we went on some dates, and it was meant to just be a casual thing, but we really liked each other so much and hung out so much, and we fell in love with each other without meaning for that to happen.

And then Chrishell was actually meant to do a show, a love show, like The Bachelorette kind of setup. So we knew that was coming up, so I was very supportive and knew that we were going to have to break it off at some point, but we just kept falling further and further along in love with each other. So that show didn't go ahead, which I'm very happy about.

I love that. Do you guys have “a song”?

I don't know if we really have a song, but for Chrishell's birthday last year, I made her a radio station with all her favorite songs in there, which is pretty cute. So Chrishell likes some MCR, some Fall Out Boy. And some Korn and some Elvis, and then some Beyoncé, and Megan Thee Stallion, and I, even, for this little radio station, I covered “XO” by Beyoncé.

Have you released that cover?

No, no, that's just a Chrishell birthday special. But yeah, that's it. I did really good job that birthday. Now I've got to try back it up with something just as good.

Is she going to go on tour with you later this year?

I think she's very busy with filming and acting and clothing brands and books and everything that she does, but we try to make time whenever we can to see each other. So there will be a few dates that I'm sure Chrishell will come meet me on the road, and she loves it. She used to be a roadie back in the day with her dad when she was younger, so she's very, very familiar with that life. She can pack down a drum kit. It’s pretty sexy.

How are you two celebrating Pride this year?

Me and Chrishell, we celebrate a little bit of Pride every day, I reckon, but especially in June I think we're going to have a lot of fun at LA Pride because Chrishell's such a massive fan of Megan Thee Stallion. So that's going to be super fun for us to be out and have a little boogie and a dance together. But I think all over June, it's just a great month to wear a little rainbow on your top or a little they/them pronouns pin. I recently got some Converse Pride shoes, so always a little touch, a little extra pride in June I like to wear on my clothing.