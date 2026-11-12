At this point, Gabby Windey has done it all. From her early days as an ICU nurse to her reality TV debut on The Bachelor, hosting a top-listened-to podcast, Long Winded with Gabby Windey, winning The Traitors, and becoming a fixture of the reality TV universe, the TV personality has seen her fair share of red carpets. Still, nothing prepares you for the particular chaos of a Hollywood premiere.

“Hit. All. The. Angles. Keep. Moving. And. Flip. The. Hair. And. Maybe. Do. Something. Different. With. Your. Face. Exactly. What. Would. You. Do. And. Oh. My. God. I. Forgot. To. Suck. It. In,” she shares her internal monologue in front of paparazzi. “All to the staccato of the cameras flashing.”

Add drama series actress to the resume. On Nov. 11, Windey makes her scripted acting debut in Netflix’s The Body, alongside Kristina Bogic, Sara Boustany, Geena Meszaros, Sofia Wylie, Nnamdi Asomugha, and Ashley Madekwe. Created by Quinn Shephard, the eight-episode drama follows a group of badly behaved Catholic school girls whose dance-team initiation goes horribly wrong, setting off a chain of prophetic visions and mass hysteria in their town. Windey plays Coach Miller, the pregnant, born-again former cheerleader and dance coach with a penchant for tracksuits and snark.

The pre-premiere prep was its own kind of production, soundtracked by a deluge of gossip, beauty hacks, debates over West Side versus East Side cities, and, naturally, ex-boyfriend postmortems (“thank God they’re gone”). An important and nonnegotiable inclusion in her GRWM routine: a nap. “I am very superstitious about my sleep.”

From the glam chair to the flashing lights, Windey takes us behind the scenes of her big night.

Gabby Windey “Rob taking me spray tanning hehe”

Willie Jane “It takes a village to get ready when you wake up looking like John C Reilly”

Willie Jane “This makeup kit makes dreams come true”

Gabby Windey “I knew my hair stylist was gonna do me good when I saw her pull out these hot rollers”

Willie Jane “And see my hair looks amazing!!”

Willie Jane “Here’s my dress and my dog”

Willie Jane “My first aid kit. MAC LipGlass, propranolol and a joint in a silver joint case Robby got me hehe”

Willie Jane “Made it!!”

Willie Jane “And again!!”

Willie Jane “Me and my girls. I’m so proud of them!!”

Willie Jane “After party had great arancini”