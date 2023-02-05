LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Lizzo attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards...
Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images

Every 2023 Grammys Red Carpet Look

See what everyone wore on the red carpet

Music’s biggest night is here, and along with it, the biggest night for music red carpet fashion.

The Grammys are always a time for sparkle and glam but also for sartorial risks (this is the part where we bring up J.Lo’s green Versace dress). There’s so much to look foward to this year, with nominations for the biggest names like Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Lizzo — and Nicki Minaj and Blackpink (who were both majorly snubbed)

Until then we will admire the red carpet looks — which is really the raison d’etre for any award show.

Follow along as we highlight every must-see look on the 2023 Grammys red carpet.

Lester Cohen/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lizzo

Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

Brooklyn Queen

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jack Antonoff

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images

Koffee

Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

Brandi Carlile

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Maren Morris

Lester Cohen/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Tiara Thomax

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rita Wilson

Lester Cohen/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sheryl Crow

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Miranda Lambert

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kelsea Ballerini

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Charlotte Lawrence

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Shania Twain

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Doja Cat