Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images
Nylon Nights
Every 2023 Grammys Red Carpet Look
See what everyone wore on the red carpet
by Sophia June
Music’s biggest night is here, and along with it, the biggest night for music red carpet fashion.
The Grammys are always a time for sparkle and glam but also for sartorial risks (this is the part where we bring up J.Lo’s green Versace dress). There’s so much to look foward to this year, with nominations for the biggest names like Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Lizzo — and Nicki Minaj and Blackpink (who were both majorly snubbed)
Until then we will admire the red carpet looks — which is really the raison d’etre for any award show.
Follow along as we highlight every must-see look on the 2023 Grammys red carpet.