A Little Simz DJ Set & Lifesaving Tacos: The Patrón Lollapalooza Experience

Grant Park during Lollapalooza is full of activations — and lines of people waiting for said activations — as far as the eye can see. But there’s only one spot on the festival grounds where you can drink, party, recharge, and eat tacos ‘til your heart’s desire: Hacienda Patrón.

Conveniently located across from the T-Mobile headliner stage, the two-floor Hacienda became a respite for many an overstimulated Lollapalooza goer, myself included. On the lower level, guests could grab a Headliner Margarita, Lolla Lemonade, or Palomapalooza from one of two bars (because one is never enough), before making their way to the dance floor. (The Headliner was the clear fan favorite, but I’m personally impartial to the Lemonade.) A revolving door of Chicago-based DJs provided the soundtrack for the 4-day affair, with artists like Tommaso Conforti, Muffy The Beat Slayer, DJ Tess, Jacob Polhill, RTST, Blesstonio, Jake Hopes, and Successful Twan all making appearances behind the turntable. Even Little Simz stopped by to spin some records following her exhilarating Thursday evening set.

Courtesy of Patrón Tequila Courtesy of Patrón Tequila 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Those looking for a break from the sweaty bodies headed upstairs to the open-air second floor, where the music was just as loud and the drinks were just as strong. And when hunger struck, guests paired their tequila with tacos and quesadillas from the on-site food stand — a lifesaver for when you desperately needed something to eat, but didn’t have the patience to stand in yet another line.

Courtesy of Patrón Tequila Courtesy of Patrón Tequila 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Without a VIP pass, looking for a dry and mud-free place to sit in between acts quickly became its own hero's journey. But by Day Two, the Hacienda grounds were the IYKYK-spot for curling up for pre-headliner power nap. By the end of the weekend, Hacienda Patrón became a second home for music lovers and tequila drinkers alike, and for four beautiful days, we were all familia.

The countdown to next year has already begun, but at least you can get a taste of the experience when the brand brings the Hacienda to Austin City Limits later this year.