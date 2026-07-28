Hayes Warner Pregamed ‘The Shards’ Premiere With Slayyyter & An Iced Matcha Latte

Earlier this month we named Hayes Warner as one of our rising Hollywood stars to watch, and after seeing the blonde beauty stun on The Shards blue carpet in a killer Alex Perry ensemble last night, she’s quickly becoming a fashion tour de force, too.

Along with the corseted LBD, Warner was also sporting two massive badges of honor: not only does the Ryan Murphy-produced project mark her first official foray into acting, but as a native New Yorker, the July 27 premiere at the SVA Theatre in Chelsea allowed the Upper East Sider to celebrate in her own backyard. With Slayyyter’s “BEAT UP CHANEL$” and an iced matcha latte coursing through her veins, the energy was already electric as the 27-year-old was getting ready for the evening. But by the time her micro bag was packed to the brim with her Dior compact, wired headphones, and Santal 33, Warner’s excitement was overflowing more than her purse. See how she prepped for the big night below.

Emily Soto “grwm for the shards premiere!!!”

Emily Soto “lil lippy”

Emily Soto “micro bags >”

Courtesy of Hayes Warner “@marcmena on hair duty <3”

Emily Soto “the excitement is too real :)”

Courtesy of Hayes Warner “Slayyyter on repeat pre red carpet of course”

Emily Soto “Almost doneee”

Emily Soto “final lookkk”

Emily Soto “quick polaroid before heading to the carpet!!”