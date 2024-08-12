NYLON Party Report Card: Hot Girls Eating Pizza’s 10th Anniversary Party

Welcome to NYLON’s Party Report Card, where we give you the Who, What, Where, Why, and When on this week’s hottest parties — plus all the gossip you missed. It’s the inside scoop you need to feel like you were on the invite list. Sorry in advance for the FOMO.

WHAT: Hot Girls Eating Pizza’s 10 Year Anniversary

WHEN: Thursday, August 8

WHO: Hayley Law, Bella Golden, Toni Bravo, Cobrasnake, and more

WHERE: Chain in East Hollywood, Los Angeles

WHY: To celebrate a decade of It Girls eating pizza on the ‘gram

THE VIBE: Anyone who knows connector-meets-curator Marta Mae Freedman knows that she throws a damn good party. Freedman’s Instagram project, Hot Girls Eating Pizza, launched a decade ago as a way for her to meet women she admired in New York City for a hot slice; the account soon grew and expanded to IRL events for NYC creatives, creators and It girls to meet up and form connections. This weekend, Freedman celebrated HGEP’s triumphant return to Los Angeles and 10th birthday in true Marta fashion: with a pizza-fueled blowout party, of course.

Actors, artists and editors convened in Hollywood’s newest hot spot, Chain, an immersive dining experience from B.J. Novak serving updated takes on chain restaurant classics. Guests entered into a glowing red room and were greeted with a takeout-style window bar serving — what else? — pan pizzas, inspired by the nostalgic Pizza Hut versions we all remember from childhood. Models and musicians floated through the crowd holding mini martini glasses dripping with maraschino cherries, and the drink of the hour was an Arctic Surge — a cocktail recipe featuring Absolut, mixed with the fizzy flavor of the now-discontinued ‘90s soda.

As guests sipped the signature cocktail and hit the bar — the DIY ice cream sundae bar, that is —something magical happened: a quick glance around revealed that not a single person was on their cell phone. Yes, the PacMan arcade machine, crayons, and crossword puzzles provided plenty of entertainment, but the place also oozed with IRL connections. All partygoers were dressed in their California cool-girl best, courtesy of Free People, and danced to electric sounds by Harmony Tividad, while film photographer Nesrin Danan captured all the vibes.

BEST DRESSED: Miranda Harrison Morris in Free People’s classic denim overalls undone over a black knit tee, oversized tinted shades, and a red heart-shaped crossbody, fit to hold pizza’s best accessory: a good ol’ bottle of ranch.

OVERHEARD: “I can’t hold pizza, wings and a martini in the photo booth, can I?”

Photographs by @blackprints