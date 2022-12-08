Welcome to NYLON’s Party Report Card, where we give you the Who, What, Where, Why, and When on this week’s hottest parties — plus all the gossip you missed. It’s the inside scoop you need to feel like you were on the invite list. Sorry in advance for the FOMO.

WHEN: Thursday, December 1

WHO: Devon Windsor, Kendrick Sampson, artist Mira Mikati, Brynn Wallner, Malaika Crawford, Shea Marie, Hublot ceo Ricardo Guadalupe, Tyreek Hill, Dustin Johnson, Charlotte McKinney, Halima Aden

WHERE: W Hotel South Beach

WHY: A nighttime pool party to bring together two of the brands long-standing campaigns: Hublot Loves Art and Hublot Loves Football.

THE VIBE: On the third (or was it fourth?) night of Art Basel, the weather was simply not coordinating. After monsoon-like elements throughout the day, the rain subsided by night while the wind blazed on stronger than ever. Not that that deterred anyone from partying. Instead, art world lovers made most of it — and at Hublot, that meant more time to take in the art at hand.

For its 11th consecutive year, the watch manufacturer held a party to celebrate their Hublot Loves Art campaign — and what perfect timing, given that the brand is also the official timekeeper of the FIFA World Cup, currently being held in Qatar. For this year’s event, Hublot brought it all together, enlisting artist Mira Mikati to design 15 custom soccer balls, which were imagined alongside soccer superstars such as Alex Morgan and Pelé — all of which were on display throughout the party.

BEST DRESSED: Model Katya Tolstova in an architectural, pleated Cult Gaia dress.