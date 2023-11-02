Ivy Getty Gets Ready for Her Halloween Party at Jeans
BTS with besties Anya Taylor Joy and Quincey Jones ahead of her annual Halloween party.
by Sophia June
While celebrities in New York City raged on Halloween night everywhere from the Marquee to The Standard, High Line, Ivy Getty hosted downtown’s chicest Halloween party.
Dressed as a spy, along with her best friends Anya Taylor Joy and Quincey Jones, Getty hosted a fab party at Jean’s, where Isabella Massenet DJed and guests could get poked by Fun City Tattoo while sipping on G.H. Mumm champagne.
Getty prepped for the big night with a facial, before putting the finishing touches on her costume and getting glammed up with her friends before heading to Jeans. Below, she shares her full Halloween getting-ready diary.