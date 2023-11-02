Ivy Getty Gets Ready for Her Halloween Party at Jeans

BTS with besties Anya Taylor Joy and Quincey Jones ahead of her annual Halloween party.

While celebrities in New York City raged on Halloween night everywhere from the Marquee to The Standard, High Line, Ivy Getty hosted downtown’s chicest Halloween party.

Dressed as a spy, along with her best friends Anya Taylor Joy and Quincey Jones, Getty hosted a fab party at Jean’s, where Isabella Massenet DJed and guests could get poked by Fun City Tattoo while sipping on G.H. Mumm champagne.

Getty prepped for the big night with a facial, before putting the finishing touches on her costume and getting glammed up with her friends before heading to Jeans. Below, she shares her full Halloween getting-ready diary.

Finishing touches on the most amazing venue

A sneak peek

Face masks are essential before a night out

Putting the final pieces on my costume

Getting Glammed

Heading to Jean’s with my favorite people

Happy Halloween!