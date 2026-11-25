If you were a NYLON Member in Los Angeles on Nov. 11th, you were in luck.

On Wednesday, the community of creators, tastemakers and friends of the brand on PST gathered for an overdue evening of self-care, manifestation, and mocktails at modern med spa JECT with Jeuveau® (prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs). The aesthetic center known for its elevated ambiance and go-to treatments like injectables, facials and chemical peels is one of ten locations, with West Hollywood being a premier spot for creators-turned-clients.

To celebrate the cosmic alignment, the mid-week indulgence featured treatment of your 11s (cheeky, we know) supported by FDA-approved injectable brand Jeuveau by Evolus where JECT’s providers including its founder and CEO, Gabby Garritano, gave one-on-one consultations with guests and ultimately make their wishes for fewer frown lines come true.

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In between personal treatment sessions, guests mingled at the mocktail bar in the starlit West Hollywood courtyard, featuring Saint Spritz’s latest collection of virgin spritzes (their Hugo is a must-try.) The high-vibe moments continued, with aura readings and a bedazzled lip gloss station that reminded us why there is simply no place like LA for a feel good soirée. As sounds from the DJ booth softened, guests took their final glance in the mirror ending the night feeling brighter and better than ever — as the perfect girl’s night out should.