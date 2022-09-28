Lancôme Kicks Off Paris Fashion Week With JUSTICE and Models Galore

Welcome to NYLON’s Party Report Card, where we give you the Who, What, Where, Why and When on this week’s hottest parties — plus all the gossip you missed. It’s the inside scoop you need to feel like you were on the invite list. Sorry in advance for the FOMO.

WHAT: Lancôme’s La Vie est Belle celebration

WHEN: Monday, September 26th

WHO: Ashley Park, Sara Sampaio, Josephine Skriver, Jasmine Tookes, Ashley Park, Camille Charrière, Isabeli Fontana, Cindy Bruna, Valery Kaufman

WHERE: Le Petit Palais, an art museum in the 8th arrondissement of Paris built in 1900

WHY: A celebration for the beauty brand’s best-selling fragrance, which just announced a partnership with Rosalía.

THE VIBE: What better way to kick off Paris Fashion Week than filling a historic building with supermodels and enough Champagne to fill the Seine? On Monday night, Lancôme took over Le Petit Palais with a grand scale event. The dress code was party cocktail, and guests were more than happy to oblige with sequins, feathers, and plenty of skin. Rest assured, there was plenty of photo opps to get those fit pics in, from branded photo booths to full length mirrors all throughout the space.

As the night kicked off, guests crowded the outside garden, sipping specialty cocktails like the Rose Pale, a vodka drink with elderberry liquor and watermelon syrup. A popular draw of the evening was a circular booth filled with perfume bottles up for grabs, complete with a custom engraving station. Soon enough, everyone crowded to the dance floor where the iconic French DJ duo JUSTICE took over music duties.

BEST DRESSED: Valery Kaufman in head to toe Fendi, which made for a standout photo booth strip to adorn the party decor.

OVERHEARD: “My whole Instagram feed is here.”