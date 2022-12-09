NYLON Party Report Card: Honoring Guillermo Del Toro with Chanel and MoMA

Welcome to NYLON’s Party Report Card, where we give you the Who, What, Where, Why, and When on this week’s hottest parties — plus all the gossip you missed. It’s the inside scoop you need to feel like you were on the invite list. Sorry in advance for the FOMO.

WHAT: MoMA’s 15th Annual Film Benefit Presented by Chanel

WHEN: Thursday, December 8

WHO: Guillermo del Toro, Jessica Chastain, Oscar Isaac, Ariana DeBose, H.E.R., Michael Shannon, Richard Jenkins, Chloe Sevigny, Helena Christensen, Finn Wolfhard, Jeremy O. Harris, Jemima Kirke, and Sofia Boutella

WHERE: The Museum of Modern Art

WHY: To honor the work of director Guillermo del Toro, as well as a a preview of the museum’s new exhibition, Guillermo Del Toro: Crafting Pinocchio.

THE VIBE: While half of midtown was having their annual office holiday party, a much chicer affair was occuring after hours inside the Museum of Modern Art. For the 11th year in a row, Chanel served as the sponsor of the museum’s annual Film Benefit. The evening’s honoree was Academy Award winning director (and Taylor Swift’s favorite auteur) Guillermo del Toro, who was celebrated with speeches by frequent collaborators including Chastain, Jenkins, and Wolfhard (fellow friends who could not make the evening, Cate Blanchett and Tilda Swinton, sent in warm wishes via video messages).

Before a candle-lit sit-down dinner where guests discussed holiday plans and favorite del Toro movies (The Shape of Water expectedly dominated many conversations) over plates of burrata and short ribs, Chanel-clad attendees were given a private preview of the museum’s upcoming Pinocchio exhibition, which explores the making of the director’s upcoming animated film. Later, the night closed out with a barn-burner performance by H.E.R. who took to the stage declaring, “I’m just here to wear Chanel — kidding!”

BEST DRESSED: Harley Viera-Newton in a dramatic puff-sleeved LBD and perfume-shaped clutch.