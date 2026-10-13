On Tour With Ninajirachi

Ninajirachi may come from down under, but for the Australian DJ and producer, New York is a special kind of homecoming. “Most of my American friends are in New York so shows there are always an amazing link up. It’s always a meeting of the minds,” she says. That reunion was in full swing on October 3 and 4, when she played two back-to-back sold-out shows at Brooklyn Steel — a milestone made all the sweeter by the New York fans who’ve been there since the beginning. “One of my first ever shows outside of Australia was at [Elsewhere’s] Zone One, and there were only a few people there, so it’s awesome that some of my NY fans have seen my shows at every stage,” she says. “I’m really grateful to them for continually being at the shows and having the most amazing energy every time.”

It’s been a whirlwind ten months for the 27-year-old rising star, who’s taken her hyper-online brand of experimental electronic music from corner-of-the-internet favorite to global force. Following the release of her debut album, I Love My Computer, in late 2025, she kicked off 2026 with a five-award sweep at the Australian Independent Record Labels Association (AIR) Awards, including Independent Album of the Year, before making her Coachella and Lollapalooza debuts. The tour has grown right alongside her profile; What began as a seven-date run has since grown by 12 additional dates thanks to a surge in virality, extending her I Love My Computer and It Loves Me tour into early 2027, with support from MGNA CRRRTA and iKeda.

But beyond the jam-packed venues and festival crowds, life on the road means live set tweaks, crew hangs, and getting ready to take the stage. At Brooklyn Steel, Wilson did her own hair and makeup to the sounds of DJ_Dave and frog chaser, synced her in-ear monitors, and made time for autographs — with a custom PC-shaped cake waiting in the wings. Ahead, an exclusive look inside her two-night takeover.

CSIRAC 🥩 one of my favourite lighting and visual moments at every show

Love you New York <3 thank you all so much for being there on the weekend

ILMC I Love My Crew in da green room

I was given this bracelet outside the venue but it broke as soon as I stepped inside. I'm so sorry!!

Tour programs signed just for u

Stage preparings

At Boston night 2 one of my ears fell out and got tangled so I pulled the other out and threw them across the stage, never to be seen again so I’m using these for now

I don’t look happy but I was sosososo happy

It was the final night of the tour so we took photos together in front of the stage before doors <3

This was so beautiful thank you Brooklyn Steel!! I could not believe it!!