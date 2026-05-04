Ninajirachi Announces North American Tour

Ninajirachi has been on quite the tear recently: In April, she made her Coachella debut with two shows in the desert and a guest appearance during PinkPantheress’ Weekend Two set, and just last weekend, the Australian producer pulled double duty opening for Oklou at Terminal 5 and DJing at Freakquencies alongside The Dare and Frost Children. But despite her busy schedule, the 26-year-old is showing no signs of slowing down. In fact, she’s going back on tour in the fall.

Ninajirachi announced the “I Love My Computer and It Loves Me” Tour on May 4. The DJ is set to play seven shows across North America later this year, starting with a kick off show in Vancouver, British Columbia on Sept. 17. From there, she’ll make stops at Philadelphia's Franklin Music Hall, Boston’s Royale Nightclub, and NYC’s Brooklyn Steel before closing out the tour at LA’s Fonda Theater.

Electronic duo Mgna Crrrta will also be joining her on the road.

Get Your Tickets

Tickets go on sale on Thursday, May 7 at 10 a.m. local time, following a pre-sale on Wednesday, May 6 at 10 a.m. local. Pre-sale registration is open now on Ninajirachi’s website.

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