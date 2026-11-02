Remi Bader’s Halloween Party Had NYLON Members Under A Spell

New York spends most of the year striving for outfits that look effortless. The exception? Halloween. On Friday, Oct. 30, NYLON Member Remi Bader hosted a haunted fairy tale evening at NYC hot spot Chelsea Living Room — inviting influencers, tastemakers, and fellow members into a world of immersive performances and unexpected thrills.

Upon entering the haunted spectacle, guests were greeted with shots of Fireball (who needs a champagne toast when you have Popeyes honey chicken biscuits on deck?) and were brought toward an evil witch’s kitchen serving Hansel and Gretel (there were no theatrics spared) en route to a red velvet bar serving Spooky Spritzes, Saint James Iced Tea specialty cocktails, and Remi’s Pumpkin Espresso-Tini — a crowd favorite from the influencer’s menu collab with Chelsea Living Room earlier this season.

NYLON Members including Kit Keenan, Isaac Greenbaum, Serena Kerrigan, Ava Dash, Hallie Batchelder, and more friends of the brand understood the assignment and showed up unapologetically extra, as we would expect from the bunch.

As the skeleton ice sculpture began to melt and the party took its final sips of Spicy Ever Afters, guests grabbed a Kiko Milano gift bag for the road and headed out to the spooky aftermath of W 14th Street at 2 a.m. — new lip combo in tow.

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