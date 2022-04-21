Going out? Need a playlist? Then NYLON’s NYLON Nights playlist is here for you. Each month we invite a guest artist to curate an exclusive playlist that will keep you going from pre- to post-game. This April, Brazilian superstar Pabllo Vittar takes over.

Pabllo Vittar’s ideal party playlist has the range. In the Brazilian pop star’s curated selection for April, Chris Isaak’s “Wicked Game” and Dido’s “My Lover’s Gone” sidles up to Bree Runway’s “Hot Hot” and Rina Sawayama and Vittar’s own club anthem, “Follow Me,” which themselves are tucked right alongside Brazilian band Charlie Brown Jr., and South African artist Sjava. Songs transcend eras, too, as electronic duo Ságan’s atmospheric 2015 record, “Caligula,” is immediately followed up by Nelly Furtado’s 2006 jam “Say It Right.” As Vittar herself tells NYLON about these tracks, they’re the songs she “shakes [her] ass to,” plays during a “long road trip,” uses to “make [her] calmer,” and listens to to be reminded of her “teenage years.”

It’s a surprisingly emotional selection from the hugely influential singer and international icon, who on April 16 became the first drag queen to ever perform at Coachella. While she’s been fairly well-known outside of Brazil for a while now — thanks to high profile collaborations with Lady Gaga and Charli XCX — her Coachella performance felt like a last stage for her to conquer before full-on world domination. And that does seem likely for Vittar — considering the intoxicating nature of her own music: slick, attitude-filled, and always fun. Where does this playlist then fit alongside her discography? Consider it the perfect emotional complement, for when the party dies down but you haven’t.

Stream Vittar’s NYLON Nights playlist below, and read on to get her thoughts about each of the tracks.

“Hot Hot” - Bree Runway

Just a perfect song to shake my ass to.

“Wicked Game” - Chris Isaak

Perfect for a day at the pool.

“Follow Me” - Pabllo Vittar ft. Rina Sawayama

I’m obsessed with my own song.

“Caboclo” - Time Forte

It reminds me of great moments on tour.

“My Lover’s Gone” - Dido

Love to listen to it in the car.

“Só Os Loucos Sabem” - Charlie Brown Jr.

It reminds me of my teenage years.

“Calígula” - Ságan

Lyrically, this song is everything.

“Say It Right” - Nelly Furtado

Amazing to listen while having a couple of drinks at home before going out.

“Love Don’t Cost A Thing” - Jennifer Lopez

My favorite throwback.

“Umqhele” - Sjava

Great song for a long road trip.

“Nothing’s Gonna Hurt You Baby” - Cigarettes After Sex

It makes me calmer.

“Tuk Tuk” - Solomun ft. ÄTNA

Just love the overall vibe.

“Peligrosa” - Urias

My best friend makes the best song to dance and sing along loud!