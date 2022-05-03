Welcome to NYLON’s Party Report Card, where we give you the Who, What, Where, Why, and When on this week’s hottest parties — plus all the gossip you missed. It’s the inside scoop you need to feel like you were on the invite list. Sorry in advance for the FOMO.

WHEN: Monday, May 2

WHO: SZA, Sabrina Carpenter, Andrew Garfield, Dove Cameron, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Anderson .Paak, Brandon Maxwell, Anthony Ramos, Gavin Leatherwood, Chloe Kim, Odell Beckham Jr., Selah Marley, Chloe Wise, Emily Bode, Luna Blaise,

WHERE: James B. Duke House, an historical mansion on the Upper East Side

WHY: To celebrate the Met Gala, which was co-hosted by Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram

THE VIBE: The only time the fashion set won’t complain about going to the Upper East Side? When they’ve spent the past few hours at the Metropolitan Museum of Art and it’s the first Monday in May. Instagram made the wise decision to host their official after party just steps away from the Met’s entrance (Google Maps puts it at a solid 4 minute walk) and it paid off: the space was quickly populated with a number of the night’s red carpet attendees. Sabrina Carpenter made a quick change into something slightly shorter than her red carpet train and huddled with a group of friends near the DJ booth, while Kodi Smit-McPhee headed straight to the bar, unmissable in his all-white ensemble.

Of course, the venue itself was just as fancifully decked out — this was an Instagram party, after all. Each room of the mansion had a distinctive feel, from the appropriately gilded parlor room, to a lush, plant-filled oasis complete with plush couches. But come 1 a.m., everyone was gathered in the lobby, where SZA took the stage for a surprise performance that had everyone opening up Instagram to post.

BEST DRESSED: Teddy Quinlivan in a sheer, netted black dress with a long train — a bold move for a crowded after-party, but high risk, high reward.

OVERHEARD: “Lenny Kravitz was good, but I was really hoping it was going to be Blink-182.”