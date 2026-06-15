The Rockaway Hotel Is The Downtown Scene’s Best Kept Secret

Dancing in deteriorating kitten heels, the head-banging-induced nerve damage, the unshakeable morning-after hangxiety — party girls are our strongest soldiers. But party girls get tired, too, and when it’s time to unwind, they go to the Rockaway Hotel + Spa.

Despite opening its doors back in 2020, the Rockaway Hotel remains one of the city’s best kept secrets. It’s hard to understand why: Located just steps away from the ferry, the subway, and its namesake beach, the boutique hotel should be an automatic go-to for anyone looking for a last-minute recharge or a proper OOO-vacation. And as a WFH spot, it beats every WeWork or co-working café in the five boroughs.

Kyle Knodell

Upon my arrival for my overnight staycation, I was surprised with a complimentary glass of rosé (a little liquid confidence for answering emails poolside never hurt anyone), which I paired with a poolside lobster roll because, well, when in Rockaway. The pool had been calling my name ever since I arrived, so I took my final bites and treated myself to a post-lunch dip. It was a gorgeous 75 degrees outside, yet somehow the water was even warmer: a huge plus for me, as someone who can barely get waist-deep in a bathtub. If it weren’t for the spa treatment I had booked for myself, I might’ve never gotten out.

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I was guided to a private section near the pool for my Scalp Therapy Drizzle, and for 10 blissful minutes, my temples and crown were massaged, kneaded, and caressed with a rejuvenating tea tree oil. (If a scalp rub-down doesn’t speak to you, the spa also offers a host of other facials, massages, and body services for your liking.) Feeling tingly and revitalized, I decided to keep the good vibes going with a solo bike ride on the boardwalk. The hotel keeps its complimentary beach cruisers right in the lobby, so I was able to grab a two-wheeler and embark on my first bike ride in years without overthinking it. I even took the adorable pink bike out on the street for a few minutes, which helped me cure my fear of biking in the city on a technicality.

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One recentering spin around the water and several sun burns later, it was time to refuel post-ride with dinner on the roof. The specially curated menu featured a mix of offerings from the hotel’s restaurants, Margie’s and The Rooftop, including (but not limited to): Tuna, Avocado, and Lobster Crispy Rice, Spicy Crab Linguine, Chicken Yakitori, Korean Barbecue Ribs, and a Pat LaFrieda Prime Tomahawk steak. The unobstructed city skyline and water views made it the best spot in the hotel to watch the sunset, and an even better spot to watch Game 1 of the NBA Finals with the rest of the hotel and more than a few locals.

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I woke up the next morning feeling on top of the world — maybe I was still riding the high of the Knicks win the night before, but I like to think it was the extra soft mattress and picturesque water view that contributed to my unusually uplifted mood. To keep the good vibes going, I attended a 9 a.m. yoga class at The Studio, the hotel’s dedicated wellness space, across the street. My body contorted in ways I didn’t know was possible that day, but when a guy like Niko is your instructor, you lock in. Various muscle spasms aside, the class did help me work up an appetite before enjoying a cute lunch on the beach by The Pool House. Umbrellas, towels, food, drinks, and beach chairs were all waiting for me at Rockaway, with staffers on-site to clean up the remnants of my afternoon when I was finished. I didn’t have to lift a finger; all I had to do was savor my salad and take in the ocean views.

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Before I knew it, it was time to catch the ferry back to Wall Street and head home. Returning to the most dog-eat-dog neighborhood in NYC after my 24-hour reprieve did leave me with quite a bit of whiplash, but at least now I don’t have to worry about weekend spikes in my cortisol levels, because my new favorite vacation spot is just a ferry ride away.