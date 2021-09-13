It’s been a busy week for Kate and Laura Mulleavy. On Saturday, the sister duo behind Rodarte showed their Spring 2022 collection as part of New York Fashion Week. Held at a private courtyard in Manhattan’s West Village, the joyful and glamorous collection, complete with resplendent beaded fringe gowns and whimsical mushroom prints, was a welcome NYFW return for the Los Angeles natives. But before all of that, the sisters headed to Queens earlier in the week for a special dinner hosted by La Prairie.

On a very rainy Wednesday evening (thank you, Hurricane Ida), Kate and Laura co-hosted an evening of art and caviar at MoMA PS1 with the beauty brand. The evening — called “The Cobalt Night,” a nod to La Prairie’s signature packaging — was to celebrate the new Skin Caviar Nighttime Oil, and included a private viewing of the “Niki de Saint Phalle: Structures for Life” exhibition and a three-course caviar dinner created by Chef Daniela Soto-Innes. The event was capped with a special Q&A with Kate and Laura talking all things fashion, art, and beauty. Here, the pair expand upon the latter, talking teenage skincare routines, self-care, and more.

As a teenager, what was your skincare routine?

Kate: Simple, face wash and moisturizer. Now, I am very careful with what I use and approach it holistically.

Laura: I loved to experiment with lot of different products and makeup. Today, I paired back and use the items my skin needs during the different time of year.

What is your nightly routine?

Laura: Face wash, toner, serum, eye cream, moisturizer. Sometimes exfoliant.

Kate: Face wash, moisturizer, and eye cream. And a mask every once in a while.

What are your favorite forms of “self-care,” whatever your definition of that may be?

Kate: Taking a bath. Cooking food with my family, using vegetables and fruits from our garden. And La Prairie spa for a massage with their skincare.

Laura: Seeing amazing art exhibitions, watching the Criterion Channel, and going to the La Prairie Spa in LA at Waldorf Astoria.

What are your favorite La Prairie products at the moment?

Kate: The La Prairie Skin Caviar Nighttime Oil is incredible. The results are amazing.

Laura: The Skin Caviar Eye Lift and lifting and firming eye cream truly make me feel like I’ve had a facial every day I use them. They are remarkable.

You’ve had some incredible runway beauty moments over the years — what are some of your favorites?

Kate: The Paris show. The natural makeup in the Paris dappled sunlight and all of the tiny satin bows tousled throughout the hair.