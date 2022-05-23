Welcome to NYLON’s Party Report Card, where we give you the Who, What, Where, Why, and When on this week’s hottest parties — plus all the gossip you missed. It’s the inside scoop you need to feel like you were on the invite list. Sorry in advance for the FOMO.

WHAT: The Standard Ibiza Grand Opening

WHEN: Saturday, May 21st

WHO: Florence Pugh, Will Poulter, Archie Madeweke, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Bimini Bon Boulash, Jordan Firstman, Soo Joo Park, Rina Lipa, Harris Reed, Shygirl

WHERE: The Standard Hotel, located in the heart of Old Town Ibiza

WHY: To celebrate the hotspot hotel group’s latest location — its first of the summer, with an Asia flagship, The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon, opening this summer.

THE VIBE: If there is one thing you can count on from The Standard, it’s to throw a party for the ages. The hotel’s new property is designed for both prime relaxation (see: rooftop pool with views of the city; a minimalist white decor accented with bright, eclectic design features; access only available via a pedestrian-only street) and late-night fun. Saturday night was, naturally, all about the latter.

Following an afternoon pool party (complete with synchronized swimmers), the night kicked off with sunset cocktails and apps at the rooftop bar Up. Guests mingled around the space, lounging along the daybeds and various plush couches, sipping seemingly bottomless glasses of champagne.

Once the clock struck 11 p.m. (still early in the night by Ibiza standards), the crowd had all migrated to the ground floor restaurant Jara, where the main room had been cleared out to make an impromptu dance floor, which became packed once Irish music legend Róisín Murphy took to the stage for a lengthy set, running through all of her hits. By the time she left the stage nearly 40 minutes later, the dance floor was the place to be, with DJ spinning crowd-pleasing tunes from the ‘70s and ‘80s (Madonna’s “Lucky Star” was a particular hit).

For those needing a breather, downstairs offered a more intimate lounge vibe, complete with room-spanning banquets and a house band providing live music. Post-midnight, the roof offered further stunning views of the city for those looking for an escape to smoke, or just take in the scene.

Like only the best parties can, the party was a let-loose, anything goes night where everyone was just attempting to have the best time possible — including the celebrities. Here, there was no VIP section to be found. Instead, at any moment you might glance to your left to find Florence Pugh lounging on the day bed next to you alongside Midsommar co-stars Will Poulter and Archie Madeweke, or suddenly shimmy up to Rina Lipa, cutting it up on the dance floor alongside her boyfriend. It felt like anything can happen — and isn’t that what you ultimately want in an Ibiza night out?

BEST DRESSED: Model and Vogue editor Julia Hobbs in a patterned micro-playsuit and staggering platform heels.

OVERHEARD: “I can’t tell if anyone is a Spanish Netflix star or just really, really good-looking.”