The night before Halloween 2024, there was nary a witch in the lobby of W Hollywood. No vampires, no aliens, not even a make-shift Sabrina Carpenter. When the newest hotspot in town has it’s big re-opening bash, you dress for the occasion.

On October 30, W Hotels, part of part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of over 30 hotel brands, celebrated the official relaunch, marking its placement as one of the most exciting new nightlife spaces in Hollywood.

The transformation was a reason worth celebrating: with views of the Hollywood Hills, the property has been reimagined to highlight the neighborhood’s rich history in music, the arts, and nightlife — something W itself has also become synonymous with. The West Coast flagship is the latest revamp to further solidify the hotel’s stamp in the intersection of nightlife and hospitality, and part of the hotel’s multi-year global brand evolution, with the iconic Union Square location due to re-open early 2025.

The scene at W Hollywood. BFA

Anderson.Paak DJs at the opening night party. BFA

At Hollywood, that influence is noticeable from the moment you walk in, with a grand sunken living room. Designed by the Rockwell Group, the room is an open space with Art Deco-references, complete with a shimmering full bar at the room’s center. On its opening night, guests like Nicholas Alexander Charvez, Justine Skye, Jesse Williams, Rickey Thompson, and Denzel Dion, filled the space, grooving to DJ sets by DJ Pee Wee and Mia Moretti, among others. The following morning, it was just as buzzing — albeit slightly quieter — as groups circled in all day, popping in for meetings, meals, and drinks — or some combination of all three.

In addition to the Living Room, the party continues upstair with the Loft, a vast rooptop with panoramic views of Los Angeles and the Hollywood Hills (and for the DJ-inclined: outfitted with Tempo, a bespoke cutting-edge 3D spatial sound system). As a whole, the Rockwood Group designed the space with community and socializing in mind, with W planning programming that will highlight local talents. With a space so nice, expect the community to gather.