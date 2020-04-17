Ouai’s New Detox Shampoo Will Press Reset On Your Damaged Hair

In the quest to land on the perfect style, hair can truly go through a lot. For those of you that have put your tresses through a little too much, Ouai has launched a new product to help. On April 17, Ouai released its Detox Shampoo, a clarifying shampoo that will rid your hair of any excess product buildup, oil, and dirt.

For its initial launch, the shampoo, which retails for $30, will be available at Sephora. On April 20, Ouai will expand its offerings to Ouai.com and Ulta.com. Free of sulfates and parabens, the shampoo is safe for use on colored hair, and will reportedly work well with all hair types.

As for its magical ingredients, Ouai reveals that the shampoo contains a blend of apple cider vinegar, hydrolyzed keratin, and chelating agents. The apple cider vinegar will exfoliate hair and remove excess buildup, the keratin reduces frizz and flyaways, and the chelating agents will rid hair of of heavy minerals, metals, and chlorine found in hard water, which can often lead to hair damage and faded color.

To get the most out of your time in the shower, Ouai recommends wetting hair with lukewarm water from head to tip. You'll want to squeeze out any extra water, and then apply a quarter-sized amount of the product in your hands. Part your hair using your fingers and apply the product as close to the scalp as possible. Allow Detox to sit for one to three minutes before you rinse, remove, and apply any conditioner.

See and shop the newest Ouai addition, below.