Parade's New Collection Will Have You Dreaming Of Summer

Summer may seem but a distant dream right now, but Parade's new "Dreaming of Summer" collection proves that you can be indoors and still enjoy the season. The colors for its new underwear range, including a neon green, bright red orange, and soft peach, are inspired by beach towels, inflatable pool floats, and everything else summer has to offer.

"Designed before the uncertain and dark times we're living in, this collection has become a reminder and celebration of the power of lighthearted fun and bright color that carry us through," said CEO Cami Tellez in an official statement. "While we don't have all the answers in this uncertain time, the 'Dreaming of Summer' collection illustrates our relentless optimism and our hope for the future ahead. At our core, Parade believes in the power of bold and vibrant color to uplift our spirits and spark joy even from the confines of our home."

Parade is also joining the dozens of brands working to fight for coronavirus relief with its #ParadeTogether initiative. For every photo posted of yourself in underwear (be it Parade or not), the company is donating a dollar towards Feeding America. Yes, you can make a difference without ever putting pants on.

Check out Parade's new "Dreaming of Summer" campaign below, and shop it for yourself on Parade's website this Friday

Parade's "Dreaming of Summer" collection Courtesy of Parade

Parade's "Dreaming of Summer" collection Courtesy of Parade

Parade's "Dreaming of Summer" collection Courtesy of Parade

Parade's "Dreaming of Summer" collection Courtesy of Parade

Parade's "Dreaming of Summer" collection Courtesy of Parade

Parade's "Dreaming of Summer" collection Courtesy of Parade

Parade's "Dreaming of Summer" collection Courtesy of Parade

Parade's "Dreaming of Summer" collection Courtesy of Parade

Parade's "Dreaming of Summer" collection Courtesy of Parade

Parade's "Dreaming of Summer" collection Courtesy of Parade

Parade's "Dreaming of Summer" collection Courtesy of Parade

Parade's "Dreaming of Summer" collection Courtesy of Parade