Ralph Lauren Is Donating $10 Million Toward Coronavirus Relief

Ralph Lauren's corporate foundation has pledged $10 million toward coronavirus efforts. The money will go towards four different charities: the Emergency Assistance Foundation, WHO's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, Ralph Lauren's own Pink Pony Fund for cancer research, and Vogue and the CFDA's A Common Thread initiative.

"At the heart of our company, there has always been a spirit of togetherness that inspires our creativity, our confidence, and most importantly our support for one another. In the past weeks and months, that spirit has never wavered," said Lauren in an official statement. "We believe that no matter who you are or where you are from, we are all connected. That is why we are taking significant action to help our teams and communities through this crisis."

Similarly to other designers within the industry, Ralph Lauren, the company, is also researching how it can help produce medical-grade masks, gowns, and other hospital supplies. The foundation has set aside $1 million for the Common Thread initiative, which was announced on Tuesday by Anna Wintour and is, essentially, the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund repurposed in order to help struggling fashion businesses as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. An accompanying video series went live on Thursday, showcasing American designers and how they've been coping.

"There is not a simple fix for our industry, I know," Wintour wrote. "The challenges we face are profound. But this fund, I hope, is a step in the right direction, and I'm looking forward to telling you more about it in the days and weeks to come."