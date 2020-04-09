Selena Gomez Drops Three New 'Rare' Tracks, Including "Boyfriend"

Selena Gomez released the deluxe edition of her third studio album Rare, including new songs "She," "Souvenir," and "Boyfriend." The latter track is the most anticipated of the bunch, especially after Gomez teased its existence speaking with Jimmy Fallon back in January. "There's a few other songs that I couldn't help but want to exist [that didn't make the album Rare] so I can't really tell when," she hinted on the late night talk show. "But one of my favorite tracks is called 'Boyfriend' so I can't wait for people to hear that one."

"Boyfriend," comes with a punchy bassline and a fairly relatable message: persevering through wanting a boyfriend, yet only dating total zeros. Gomez, however, has had a slight change of heart surrounding the song in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Many of you know how excited I've been to release a song called 'Boyfriend,'" she explained on her Instagram Story a few days ahead of the track's release. "It's a lighthearted song about falling down and getting back up time and time again in love, but also knowing that you don't need anyone other than yourself to be happy."

Gomez went on to explain that the song was written well before the pandemic, and that having a boyfriend is in no way a priority for her at the moment. "Just like the rest of the world, I'm praying for safety, unity, and recovery during this pandemic," she continued. Gomez is thankfully putting her money where her mouth is, personally donating to the Plus 1 COVID-19 relief fund as well as donating $1 of every order from her official store.