Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty Will Debut With 48 Shades

Summer 2020 will see the arrival of another celebrity beauty line. Selena Gomez will launch Rare Beauty later this year, and ahead of the line's arrival, she shared information about foundation and concealer shade ranges. Although much about Gomez's upcoming foray into makeup remains a mystery, she shared in an interview with comedian Amy Schumer that she aspires for her makeup to be "easy and clean."

Along with wanting to simplify the beauty process, Gomez explained that Rare Beauty would launch with 48 shades of foundation and concealer. "I wanted to start a conversation about how can you make yourself feel great," she said of starting the line. "It's not necessarily about needing these things to make yourself feel beautiful. People of my generation have all this pressure to look a certain way, and I wanted to make a line that took away a bit of that pressure. I use real people in the campaigns." She continued, acknowledging that she wanted customers to feel safe in using the products.

A foundation range of nearly 50 shades is quite a feat in the beauty industry, particularly when it comes to longstanding requests from customers for lines to be more inclusive of all skin tones. In recent years, brands like Fenty Beauty, Beauty Bakerie, and Milk Makeup have offered a wider array of shade ranges, with Rihanna earning particular praise for raising the bar.

Gomez had first confirmed news of Rare Beauty back in February. At the time, she shared with social media that she'd been working on the collection for more than two years and that customers would be able to shop it in Sephora stores in the summer of 2020. Since then, she's shared little of what products might be featured, but she did share a selfie that showed her some wearing Rare product. She also shared a picture from the set of her "Boyfriend" video, revealing that she was wearing Rare items then too.

Learn more about Rare Beauty in a previously released Instagram video, posted below.