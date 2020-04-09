You Can Get A Hand-Painted Portrait Of Your Pet On A Staud Bag

Sure, most people love their pets, but do they love them so much that they'd be willing to put their portrait on a handbag? For some, the answer is yes, which is why Staud is releasing customizable versions of its bestselling Shirley tote and Bisset bucket bags with the option to have a hand-painted portrait of your pooch or cat on it.

"In times like this there are certain things that make getting through the day that much easier. One of those things is our pets. Our little friends love us unconditionally and bring us that extra ounce of irreplaceable joy," said founder Sarah Staudinger in an official statement. "How many times have we glanced over at our pets and it has brought a much-needed smile to our face?" If I had a dollar for every time I longingly stared at my sweet pug Weenie, I'd be rich enough to afford many, many Staud bags.

Unfortunately, once these required quarantines are over, our beloved pets aren't allowed everywhere we go, which is why this handbag option is necessary. If you're on the fence about it, rest assured that 10 percent of profits go toward Muddy Paws Rescue, an adoption organization in New York City.

Staud is no stranger to having must-have items. The Moon bag was a street style staple at New York Fashion Week, and the brand was one of the top-searched handbag brands in 2018, thanks to the Bisset.

And just when you thought the Bisset couldn't get any better, it has. Check out some of the new portrait bags, below, and get your own on Staud's website.

Staud's custom pet portrait handbags Photo Courtesy of Staud

Staud's custom pet portrait handbags Photo Courtesy of Staud