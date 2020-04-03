Timothée Chalamet Is Back For The 'Call Me By Your Name' Sequel

Art house fiends, Timothée Chalamet stans, and general Italophiles rejoice! More news surrounding the eventual Call Me By Your Name sequel is here, and according to the film's director Luca Guadagnino, Chalamet and the entire original cast is on board for the film's next installation. Guadagnino was originally hesitant to move forward without source material, but in October 2019, author Andre Aciman released Find Me — which revisits Oliver, Elio and Sami Perlman, and their relationships with love, aging and memory — effectively green-lighting the next chapter in the touching romance.

Chalamet has historically expressed interest in filming a sequel, but his co-star Armie Hammer and the film's screenwriter James Ivory have been more on the reluctant side. Ivory, who won an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay, flat out said he had no interest in another adaptation, while Hammer told Vulture he'd "be an asshole to say no," if Chalamet, Guadagnino, and a killer script were tied to the project.

Guadagnino recently came to the United States to chat with an unnamed, potential screenwriter about the aforementioned "killer script," but just like everything else in this wretched world, it was thwarted by the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. "Before coronavirus, I went to the United States to meet a writer I love very much, whose name I don't want to say, to talk about the second part. Unfortunately, we had to cancel it," he told Italian news outlet La Republica.

Thankfully, he balanced the bad news out with the confirmation the gang was back together once more. "Of course, it is a great pleasure to work with Timothée Chalamet, Armie Hammer, Michael Stuhlbarg, Esther Garrel and the other actors," he added. "Everyone will be in the new movie."