Having soft, smooth skin is ideal no matter what time of the year it is, but as the warm days of summer fall farther behind us, it becomes an increasingly tall order to maintain. Mixing in the colder, harsher air — on top of having your skin underneath thick sweaters and jackets — without the proper nourishment can cause your skin to look rough and feel tight and dry, which is why building up your routine to include body exfoliants and scrub is a great and restorative way to stay attentive.

Body scrubs and exfoliants help remove the dead skin cells that can make your skin appear dull and lack luster. Adding an exfoliant to your body-care routine can do wonders for the nourishment of your skin, helping it to feel smooth and hydrated. After using your favorite body wash, add a body exfoliator or scrub into the mix—and don't forget a great body lotion or moisturizer post-shower. Ahead, check out 10 of the best scrubs and exfoliants on the market right now.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.