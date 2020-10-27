Jacquelyn Greenfield
Updated: 

Beauty

10 Body Scrubs & Exfoliators For Soft, Flake-Free Skin

Bye dry skin.

Having soft, smooth skin is ideal no matter what time of the year it is, but as the warm days of summer fall farther behind us, it becomes an increasingly tall order to maintain. Mixing in the colder, harsher air — on top of having your skin underneath thick sweaters and jackets — without the proper nourishment can cause your skin to look rough and feel tight and dry, which is why building up your routine to include body exfoliants and scrub is a great and restorative way to stay attentive.

Body scrubs and exfoliants help remove the dead skin cells that can make your skin appear dull and lack luster. Adding an exfoliant to your body-care routine can do wonders for the nourishment of your skin, helping it to feel smooth and hydrated. After using your favorite body wash, add a body exfoliator or scrub into the mix—and don't forget a great body lotion or moisturizer post-shower. Ahead, check out 10 of the best scrubs and exfoliants on the market right now.

Pomango Scrub
Skin Buttr

Started by model Tatiana Elizabeth Price, this exfoliant is infused with pomegranate seed oil to leave glowy looking skin.

Nécessaire The Body Exfoliator
Sephora

This cult favorite exfoliant has both AHA and BHA to visibly soften and renew the look of skin.

G.Tox 5 Salt Detox Body Scrub
Goop

Packed filled with Celtic sea salt, Dead Sea salt, epsom salt, Himalayan pink salt, and New Zealand solar salt, this body scrub will leave your skin smooth and completely nourished.

Herbivore Botanicals Coco Rose Body Polish
Amazon

Made out of a blend of Moroccan rose and coconut oil is gentle for all skin types.

Body Scrub in Fresh Grapefruit
Malaya Organics

This vegan scrub is made with goji berry and green tea extract that'll leave skin super soft.

Body Hero Exfoliating Bar
Glossier

An exfoliating scrub for those who don't want any fuss or mess, Glossier's exfoliating bar is made of finely milled biodegradable bamboo powder that sloughs off dead skin (without stripping off its top layer), along with sunflower seed oil and aloe leaf juice to keep you moisturized.

First Aid Beauty KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub with 10% AHA
Ulta

A little goes a long way with this body scrub, with it having it 10% AHA it'll remove any stubborn bumps and blemishes.

SUNDAY RILEY Charcoal Smoothie Jelly Body Scrub
Ulta

This jelly body scrub is meant to target flaky, dry, bumpy skin while nourishing it with ingredients like coconut water and avocado oil.

Hempz Pumpkin Spice & Vanilla Chai Exfoliating Herbal Body Scrub
Ulta

Filled with essential oils this herbal body scrub will leave your skin completely hydrated and smelling like PSL at the same time.

UpCircle Coffee Body Scrub with Tangerine
Credo

Theres a reason why coffee scrubs reign supreme—made with Arabica coffee grounds as well as coconut oil, grapefruit, and sea salt this scrub will rid of dead skin.