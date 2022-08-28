Beauty
The Best Beauty Looks Of The 2022 MTV VMAs
The best glam moments straight from the black carpet.
Let’s be real: MTV VMAs have alway been about more than just the videos. It’s where celebrities feel they can let loose and show a more playful side to themselves and their style. It’s when pop stars and rock stars embrace the over-the-top, wild, and fantastical elements of music videos and bring them alive on the red carpet. Every year celebrities like to show up and show out at MTV’s most star-studded event in new and shocking looks. (Think Lady Gaga’s 2010 meat dress and dip-dyed blue hair or Miley Cyrus’ blonde pixie cut wild child rebrand in 2015.) The environment is prime for the unexpected to happen and potentially change the trajectory of fashion and beauty for the upcoming seasons or years. The earliest red carpet arrivals that the 2022 MTV VMAs will be no different. We can’t wait to see which of this year’s beauty looks will go down in MTV Video Music Awards beauty history.
Below, see all of the best beauty looks from the 2022 MTV VMAs and keep checking back for more.