10 Beauty Products TikTok Made Everyone Buy This Year

With the dozens the food-named beauty looks that emerged in 2023—from strawberry girl makeup to blueberry milk nails—it’s clear this year has been yet another where the TikTok has churned out viral trend after viral trend. We know one popular video is all it takes to make a product fly off the shelves of IRL stores, so you have to stay alert on the app because no one likes to be the last one to get to the next big trend or miracle product.

While the power of a new generation of beauty gurus and “skinfluencers” is undeniable, not every product is worth fighting TikTok obsessives to buy. Not every “hack” will actually work for your hair or skin type and not every makeup trend will suit your aesthetic. Some might even be a bad idea (like letting AI choose your next hair color) or just a waste of your time. It can be hard to know who to trust, but there are some products that stand out among the rest with the approval of multiple creators and experts.

As we approach the end of the year, we’ve rounded up the best of the many, many viral TikTok beauty products of 2023.

Huda Beauty Easy Bake and Snatch Pressed Brightening and Setting Powder

To celebrate Huda Beauty’s 10-year anniversary, the brand dropped a new pressed version of their best-selling Easy Bake And Snatch Pressed Brightening and Setting Powder. The original powder had already gone viral (and was used by the likes of Alix Earle) but now the hashtag has nearly 3 billion views on TikTok, with creators testing out and loving the even easier to use—and less messy—formula.

Rhode Peptide Lip Tints

This year Hailey Bieber, queen of strawberry girl makeup and glazed donut nails, finally dropped her first color makeup product. In September she launched her viral Rhode lip treatment in four tints (and more recently, one shimmer shade) and there are already hundreds of try-on videos on the app. It’s also been all over social media, as seen on all of Hailey’s famous friends.

Fenty Beauty’s Match Stix Color-Adaptive Cheek + Lip Stick

If there’s one thing the internet reliably loves, is color transforming beauty product. This version of the Fenty Beauty Match Stix reacts to your skin to bring out the most flattering, universal rosy color for your cheeks or lips.

COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence

This K-Beauty essence is ever-popular across social media and this year was no exception on TikTok, racking up over three million views on the hashtag #CosrxSnailMucin alone. People swear by this stuff for deep hydration and brightening—but also, it’s just fun to say you put snail mucin on your face.

e.l.f. Glossy Lip Stain

Apparently, all of us on TikTok are very tired of applying and reapplying our beauty products, so “lazy girl” makeup hacks have been having their moment in the spotlight. This glossy stain is a fan favorite, giving lips a last-all-day wash of color and—at just $6—is an affordable investment.

Songwol Exfoliating Towels

These bright green Korean exfoliating towels have been all over TikTok this year. Creators find it so satisfying (if maybe a little gross) to be able to see dead skin literally sloughing away. These towels are affordable, effective, and worth the hype. Just make sure you’re supporting a Korean business when you buy them.

Vacation Classic Whip SPF 30

The clever packaging of Vacation’s sunscreen mousse instantly grabs your attention and makes you want to try it. (Make sure not to eat it.) Using the whipped cream can to dispense the product makes putting on sunscreen fun—which is helpful, considering you should wear SPF every single day. And that’s not even mentioning the formula is TikTok approved and sits well under makeup.

Mielle Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil

There’s no denying that oiling your scalp for hair growth is having a major moment online and Mielle's Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil is the number one name in the game. The oil went viral after Alix Earle shared it as one of her recommendations in a video. Since then, many Black creators have asked Earle to "leave Mielle alone.” The brand, founded in 2014 by Monique Rodriguez, is favorite among Black women due to its dedication to creating natural products specifically catered for textured hair. So for folks with textured hair, this one is for you. Megan Thee Stallion is also a noted fan.

Revlon Oil-Absorbing Volcanic Face Roller

This drugstore face roller is as satisfying to watch in a video as it is to use to absorb your own forehead shine. Made from real volcanic stone, this on-the-go product is reusable, washable and instantly mattifies. No powders or brushes required.

Jolie Filtered Showerhead

Who even knew that you could improve the water quality in your shower? Considering the buzz around Jolie this year, we’re guessing multiple creators just discovered the idea. While this shower head is not a necessity (chances are the water in your shower is just fine), there are countless rave reviews circulating that filtering out chlorine, heavy metals, and other contaminants has helped with dry skin, damaged hair, or helped to preserve hair color longer.