3 Mask-Friendly Eye Makeup Looks That Will Make You Feel Fancy (And Safe)

Like it or not, face masks have become a part of our everyday lives – and will remain a part of our everyday looks for the foreseeable future. With the bottom half of faces concealed, eyes have become the main focal point, which means there's no better time to amplify them with makeup. And if Euphoria taught us anything, it’s that there are countless ways to play up this feature. All you need is a little inspo, the right products, and some ingenious techniques to make heads turn. So here's the drill: Switch out that basic brown palette for some glitter and metallics. Experiment with colors and graphic liners for some eye-catching contrast. Add some falsies! Just because your face is covered, doesn’t mean you can’t get creative.

To help you get inspired, I created three eye looks which feature striking brights, show-stopping glitter, and dreamy metallics that are so easy to recreate, you'll feel fancy (and safe) in no time. Here’s how to make your eyes stand out, one mask at a time.

ALL-OVER GLITTER

If you love glitter but hate the fallout of powder shadows, this one's for you. Revlon's PhotoReady Eye Art Lid+Line+Lash comes with a super-skinny brush that's ideal for creating a precise, dramatic eye look. Using the brush it came with, I first mapped out the cat-eye flick before filling in the rest of my eyelid. The long-wearing mix of glittery particles will enhance your eyes and add some serious pizazz to your overall look. Add some mascara to the top and bottom lashes for a finishing touch.

POP OF COLOR

Black eyeliner is a classic, but if you really want to electrify your eyes, consider swapping it out for a vibrant color. This jewel-tone shade pairs well with my floral mask and makes me feel extra adventurous – even if I'm just heading to the grocery store. Add an extra dose of feline drama by bringing the line past the inner corners of the eyes. Finish with a single coat of mascara.

SMOKY METALLICS

If you’re tired of the same old smoky eye, swipe on a metallic eyeshadow instead. Using a liquid or cream formula, dab the product onto the middle of your eyelids and diffuse it towards the inner and outer corners with your fingertip. Then, blend the color down beneath your bottom lash line. This bronze shade goes with everything and is truly zero hassle. If you're feeling frisky, add some false lashes to emphasize the look even more.

EASY GLOSS

Let's be real. There will be moments when our masks come off (at home, while having a social distancing cocktail, etc.), and you'll want a lippie on hand. This lightweight, affordable lip gloss from Revlon is my go-to. It delivers a super shiny finish that feels comfortable without ever being too sticky. The shade below, called Super Natural, is great if you're looking to add a little shine and some natural color to your lips.

