The year of 2020 figured out a way to make drastically switching up your hair color even more of a challenge and commitment than it'd been in the past — from the pressure to figure it out on your own at home, to making sure that your socially-distanced salon appointment will be worth the risk. To lessen the stakes as restrictions continue to ebb and flow, experts are pointing folks to hair color changes that won't be so hard to maintain or DIY throughout the colder months.

Whether you want to build off of an existing color, or go for something completely different, NYLON asked some of the hair industry's most trusted celebrity stylists and colorists to share the five hair color trends for the fall/winter 2020 you can plan to see everywhere soon enough.

Fall/Winter 2020 Hair Color Trend: Warm Blonde

"There’s depth to this color even at the lightest level," said celebrity colorist and Redken brand ambassador Matt Rez. "The warmth of the blonde highlight fits the fall color palette beautifully and the depth of the lowlights will bring maximum dimension even at the lightest level. I opt for more of a neutral tone lowlight with this color trend."

Fall/Winter 2020 Hair Color Trend: Rich Auburn

"Not only does it make a statement, rich auburn hues are neither too warm nor too cool, so they can work with most complexions," George Papanikolas, MATRIX celebrity colorist, told NYLON. "Auburn hair colors balance out pink tones in fair skin, making it look creamier; it also warms up olive skin, making it look bronzy and gives it a glow.”

Fall/Winter 2020 Hair Color Trend: Ballerina Blonde

"Ballerina blonde is a popular trend right now and has been since quarantine," Karissa Schaudt, colorist at Chicago's Maxine Salon, shared with NYLON. "We’ve been seeing a lot of influencers and celebrities try these demi-permanent shades, including ballerina blonde. For this shade to look best, I suggest applying on previously lightened hair — the lighter the surface, the better result will be." Thanks to those recommended prerequisites, the ballerina blonde trend is ideal for someone with an already bleached tone. "It’s meant to rinse out after multiple washes, so the maintenance is higher, meaning a new application is necessary every few washes. Once you’ve seen a professional for the lightening portion, this becomes a dramatic change with minimal commitments."

Fall/Winter 2020 Hair Color Trend: Deep Sea Black

"Deep sea black is popular because it’s a great seasonal change and is easy to apply yourself — with potential mistakes," Schaudt shared of the prospect of a DIY job. If you've been wanting to go for a deeper, darker color, the colder months are the time to do it, so you're not worrying about potential fading from the sun exposure. "Depending how often you shampoo [and] how quickly your hair grows, touch-ups could be as little as 6-8 weeks, therefore a pretty low maintenance look."

Fall/Winter 2020 Hair Color Trend: Ash Browns

"Ash browns are browns that have a super cool reflect — a void of red tones," said Rez. Ideal for brunettes that are looking to add dimension and lighter tones to their look, Rez suggests achieving this look with the right gloss, noting Redken’s Matte and Ash Brown series. "I prefer clients with this brunette to have a cool base color with a neutral-cool highlight if a dimensional result is preferred."