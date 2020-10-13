Beauty
The Best Diffusers for Every Curl Type, From Drybar to Rizos Curls
Definition is the goal.
If you have curly hair, regardless of the texture, you're probably already familiar with diffusers. If you're not, it's certainly worth getting to know the bowl-shaped attachments, because they're guaranteed to enhance your hair routine — and the experts agree.
"I know most people would say they are guilty of ignoring their blow dryer accessories, but if you're someone with curly hair and are looking to enhance your natural curl, you should consider using the circle satellite-looking thing that’s called a diffuser," celebrity hairstylist Josué Perez tells NYLON.
According to Perez, attaching a diffuser to your hair dryer allows heat to be distributed evenly throughout the device, making for an even and safer dry. "This minimizes hot air wind movement the dryer is using to dry your hair — less wind movement means less frizz on the hair, and [will] lock the curls in place." But despite diffusers being beneficial for all curls, not all diffusers are created equal, making it commonplace for different hair textures, lengths, and densities to respond better to different diffuser shapes, prong lengths, and more.
Ahead, read on for the best diffusers for every purpose and hair concern, from the best budget-friendly option to the ideal travel diffuser.
Best diffuser for thick curls
For those with thick hair, it can be common for drying to take a lot longer — and for hair to not be even once its done. This attachment’s extra large design speeds up the process, while the vents in each prong deliver simultaneous air flow at the root and tips.
Best diffuser for fine curls
Best universal curl diffuser
Best diffuser for bouncy curls
If you’ve ever seen the voluminous, bouncy curls of Rizos Curls founder Julissa Prado, you've probably wanted to know her exact routine. The brand's collapsible, heat-resistant diffuser features six grips on the interior for a firm hold while it dries the hair quickly and gently for the most defined ringlets.
Best diffuser for volume
Best diffuser for loose waves
Best diffuser for travel
Best hairdryer + diffuser attachement
If you’re in the market for a new hairdryer with a stand-out diffuser attachment, Perez suggests Tineco’s smart ModaOne. “Its super easy magnet keeps the diffuser locked on tight while the dryer adjusts heat when moisture is being removed with its I-Loop sensor technology,” he says. “So all you have to focus on is head-tilting for volume and hair dryer placement.”