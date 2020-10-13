If you have curly hair, regardless of the texture, you're probably already familiar with diffusers. If you're not, it's certainly worth getting to know the bowl-shaped attachments, because they're guaranteed to enhance your hair routine — and the experts agree.

"I know most people would say they are guilty of ignoring their blow dryer accessories, but if you're someone with curly hair and are looking to enhance your natural curl, you should consider using the circle satellite-looking thing that’s called a diffuser," celebrity hairstylist Josué Perez tells NYLON.

According to Perez, attaching a diffuser to your hair dryer allows heat to be distributed evenly throughout the device, making for an even and safer dry. "This minimizes hot air wind movement the dryer is using to dry your hair — less wind movement means less frizz on the hair, and [will] lock the curls in place." But despite diffusers being beneficial for all curls, not all diffusers are created equal, making it commonplace for different hair textures, lengths, and densities to respond better to different diffuser shapes, prong lengths, and more.

Ahead, read on for the best diffusers for every purpose and hair concern, from the best budget-friendly option to the ideal travel diffuser.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Nylon’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Best diffuser for thick curls

Best diffuser for fine curls

Best universal curl diffuser

Best diffuser for bouncy curls

Best diffuser for volume

Best diffuser for loose waves

Best diffuser for travel

Best hairdryer + diffuser attachement