The Best Diffusers for Every Curl Type, From Drybar to Rizos Curls

Definition is the goal.

If you have curly hair, regardless of the texture, you're probably already familiar with diffusers. If you're not, it's certainly worth getting to know the bowl-shaped attachments, because they're guaranteed to enhance your hair routine — and the experts agree.

"I know most people would say they are guilty of ignoring their blow dryer accessories, but if you're someone with curly hair and are looking to enhance your natural curl, you should consider using the circle satellite-looking thing that’s called a diffuser," celebrity hairstylist Josué Perez tells NYLON.

According to Perez, attaching a diffuser to your hair dryer allows heat to be distributed evenly throughout the device, making for an even and safer dry. "This minimizes hot air wind movement the dryer is using to dry your hair — less wind movement means less frizz on the hair, and [will] lock the curls in place." But despite diffusers being beneficial for all curls, not all diffusers are created equal, making it commonplace for different hair textures, lengths, and densities to respond better to different diffuser shapes, prong lengths, and more.

Ahead, read on for the best diffusers for every purpose and hair concern, from the best budget-friendly option to the ideal travel diffuser.

Best diffuser for thick curls

Xtava Black Orchid Large Hair Diffuser
Amazon

For those with thick hair, it can be common for drying to take a lot longer — and for hair to not be even once its done. This attachment’s extra large design speeds up the process, while the vents in each prong deliver simultaneous air flow at the root and tips.

Best diffuser for fine curls

BaByliss PRO Italian Series Diffuser
Amazon

This easy to use snap-on attachment gently lifts and separates the hair while drying to add volume and intensify waves and curls, all while preventing heat damage thanks to a quick dry.

Best universal curl diffuser

BIO IONIC Diffuser
Amazon

Designed with extra-large finger prongs, this diffuser features vents that speed up drying while lifting curls. Beloved for its compatibility with a range of hair dryers, this option includes soft rubber grips on the inside of the attachment to keep it in place.

Best diffuser for bouncy curls

Pink Collapsible Diffuser
Rizos Curls

If you’ve ever seen the voluminous, bouncy curls of Rizos Curls founder Julissa Prado, you've probably wanted to know her exact routine. The brand's collapsible, heat-resistant diffuser features six grips on the interior for a firm hold while it dries the hair quickly and gently for the most defined ringlets.

Best diffuser for volume

Drybar The Bouncer Diffuser
Sephora

Crafted by the hair professionals at Drybar, this innovative diffuser works to broaden curls. It also reduces the speed of the airframe from your blow dryer to reduce heat damage, frizz, and to add definition and shine to curls, like you just left the salon.

Best diffuser for loose waves

T3 SoftCurl Diffuser
Ulta

T3’s SoftCurl diffuser features a wider vent, with more space in-between finger prongs, allowing for softer, looser curls.

Best diffuser for travel

Hot Sock Diffuser (2 Pack)
Amazon

Great for travel, or for anyone without a ton of space in their bathroom, this no-fuss diffuser is made of a soft material that slips right over the top of your hair dryer. Plus, for under $12 for two, you won’t have to worry about restocking.

Best hairdryer + diffuser attachement

ModaOne Dryer
Tineco

If you’re in the market for a new hairdryer with a stand-out diffuser attachment, Perez suggests Tineco’s smart ModaOne. “Its super easy magnet keeps the diffuser locked on tight while the dryer adjusts heat when moisture is being removed with its I-Loop sensor technology,” he says. “So all you have to focus on is head-tilting for volume and hair dryer placement.”