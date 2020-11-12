Lauren Rearick
9 Eyeshadow Brushes That Will Make Wings And Blending A Breeze

Something for every budget.

The right eyeshadow brush can make or break your entire eye makeup routine. Smoky, smudged, and lined eyes all require tools with precision, and adding a new brush to your array of beauty tools can make all the difference in accomplishing the latest trending eye makeup. Whether you're new to the world of eyeshadow brushes, or you're currently struggling with a brush that doesn't pack on the pigment, these best eyeshadow application brushes should help do the trick.

When it comes to expanding your current rotation of eyeshadow brushes, there's a tool for nearly every look, including brushes specifically made for blending, and fine, straight bristles that will define the sharpest of lines.

As with any beauty look, practice makes perfect, especially when it comes to eye makeup. These brushes range in size, shape, and use, and with a little work and your favorite eyeshadow, you're sure to create a beautiful new look in every color of the eyeshadow rainbow.

Prepare to finally accomplish your every eye makeup dream with the best in eyeshadow brushes, below.

Plush Eyeshadow Brush 240
Fenty Beauty

This plush, fluffy brush was made for all-over application, and its soft bristles create a blurred impact, which will wash your lid in a layer of color.

Charlotte Tilbury Eye Smudger Brush
Sephora

The soft bristles of this brushes are made for smudging out shadow, which is needed in creating a smoky eye. Additionally, its circular shape is perfect for adding an inner corner highlight of color or shimmer.

Huda Beauty Build & Blend Dual-Ended Eyeshadow Blending Brush
Sephora

Another dual-ended eyeshadow brush wonder, this tool features an end for packing your lid with color, and another end for smudging, blending, and creating smoky looks with ease.

239 Synthetic Eye Shader Brush
MAC Cosmetics

Apply, blend, and press your favorite eyeshadow with the precision of a true makeup artist. Ulta shoppers gave this brush a solid five stars, saying that it packs color perfectly, and that it picks up every type of shadow, even shimmers, from a pan with ease.

Makeup By Mario EF 1 Makeup Brush
Sephora

This dual-ended brush should help you accomplish some makeup magic. The flat end is made for application, while the opposite fluffy end was made for blending.

E27 Detail Blending Brush
Sigma

A blending brush is a must for those that want to mix, match, and seamlessly fade colors with ease. You can also get detailed and use a single color, blending color along your lower or upper lash line.

Wet n Wild Crease Brush
Target

This $1 (!!!) brush is a frequent favorite of Target shoppers, as many applaud its capability to properly cover the crease area. It could be a true help for those looking to finally nail a cut crease.

M443 — Pointed Liner Brush
Morphe

Accomplish your dreams of a perfectly sharp winged liner with this pointed liner brush. Made for use with both gel and power shadows, the pointed brush is perfect for lining your lid, or adding a wing.

Small Fluff Makeup Brush
ColourPop

A truly versatile makeup brush, this small applicator is good for a consistent application of a base color. Additionally, its sizing makes it perfect for outer corner touch-ups.

A4 Pro Brush - Cream Shadow Brush
Anastasia Beverly Hills

The densely packed bristles of this brush were specifically created to help navigate cream-based formulas. You're sure to pick up every bit of product in the pan, and the tapered round-shaped end is useful for hitting hard to reach areas.

Make Up For Ever 234 Angled Shader Brush
Sephora

The sharper the brush, the sharper the wing. Use this angled brush with loose or pressed eyeshadows.