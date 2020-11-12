The right eyeshadow brush can make or break your entire eye makeup routine. Smoky, smudged, and lined eyes all require tools with precision, and adding a new brush to your array of beauty tools can make all the difference in accomplishing the latest trending eye makeup. Whether you're new to the world of eyeshadow brushes, or you're currently struggling with a brush that doesn't pack on the pigment, these best eyeshadow application brushes should help do the trick.

When it comes to expanding your current rotation of eyeshadow brushes, there's a tool for nearly every look, including brushes specifically made for blending, and fine, straight bristles that will define the sharpest of lines.

As with any beauty look, practice makes perfect, especially when it comes to eye makeup. These brushes range in size, shape, and use, and with a little work and your favorite eyeshadow, you're sure to create a beautiful new look in every color of the eyeshadow rainbow.

Prepare to finally accomplish your every eye makeup dream with the best in eyeshadow brushes, below.

