9 New Eyeshadow Palettes You’ll Want To Get Your Hands On ASAP

Along with summer always comes the desire to add more color into your world — especially when it comes to makeup. Gone are the days of neutral and nudes only, as this season invites you to get colorful, with eyeshadow palettes that take their inspiration from the sunnier days ahead. Whether you’re ready to embrace a look made entirely of neon or you’re ready to embrace a soft and sparkly mermaid-inspired look, these are the best eyeshadow palettes for summer 2020.

When it comes to color, choosing which shade of the rainbow to rock on your lids remains entirely up to you, but as Anna Bynum, Global Artistry Manager for e.l.f. Cosmetics, told NYLON, prepare to see lots of blue. She predicted that Pantone’s color of the year — classic blue — would be a fave among MUAs. When it comes to incorporating the color into your beauty routines, she suggested creating a blue smoky eye, using blue liquid eyeliner, or just add a dab of blue in the inner corner of the eyes.

Along with looks featuring sky-inspired shades, celebrity makeup artist Robert Sesnek believes summer 2020 will be the season of pastels. “There are several popular ways to wear it,” he said of right now. “A wash of color over the lid, a smokey eye for more intensity or a cat eye featuring bold or pastel shade is a great way to wear these shades. Using the shadow wet with a damp angle brush I can achieve a liquid eyeliner look.”

If the idea of embracing color seems a little too daunting, Bynum suggested taking the time to experiment and find what makes you comfortable. “I highly recommend playing with colors in the inner corner of the eye – it’s one of my personal favorite techniques that I do daily, and is so easy. It adds a little pop and dimension and is a great starter technique to anyone who’s just starting to dabble with incorporating color to their eye looks,” she said.

From color blocking with the top and bottom of your lids to adding a pop to inner corner color that pairs perfect with a wing, there are plenty of potential makeup options for the summer. And no matter which palette you choose, Bynum shared her great advice for embracing your inner artist. “There’s no right or wrong, so you can mix and match and play with shades until you find what you personally love,” she said.

