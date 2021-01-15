Lauren Rearick
Crown Affair

Beauty

9 Microfiber Towels That’ll Make Hair Drying A Breeze

A shower routine game-changer.

When it comes to post-bathing rituals, it's common practice to simply grab the nearest towel and get to drying off. However, your choice of towel could be creating a mess of your hair, especially if your tresses aren't straight as a pin.

Microfiber towels are frequently lauded for speeding up hair drying time, and for those with textured hair, you'll find that your post-dry hair doesn't come out quite as frizzy. Whether you prefer a wrap, scrunchie, or towel remains entirely up to you, but the benefits are noted, no matter the form of your microfiber.

There's no magical science to microfiber's hair drying ability. Rather, the material doesn't cause the same hair friction as your ordinary bath towel. This allows your hair cuticle to remain undistributed, and in turn, you should notice hair that's more manageable and less prone to breakages. Decide which microfiber towel is right for your hair and budget, below.

Luxe Beauty Essentials Microfiber Hair Towel
Amazon

Wrap your strands in a towel frequently approved by Amazon shoppers. More than 5,000 shoppers have given this towel five stars, citing its ability to quickly dry hair without leaving behind frizz.

Turbie Twist
Ulta

Made to fit any and all head types, the Turbie Twist is lightweight, absorbent, and machine washable.

Aquis Lisse Luxe Hair Turban
Sephora

This OG, popular option from Aquis claims to cut drying time down by 50 percent across all hair types. It's button and eyehole closure make it easy to take on and off, and just as easy to store.

PATTERN Microfiber Towel
Ulta

This extra large microfiber towel was made for all curls and coil types. It's a perfect substitute for heat drying, and won't disrupt your curl pattern.

DevaCurl Microfiber Anti-Frizz Towel
Sephora

Fend off frizz with this absorbent microfiber towel. The smooth towel earns top marks for its size, and ability to dry hair without messing with your curl pattern.

The Towel
Crown Affair

Crown Affair's microfiber towel is made of a custom waffle knit fabric, allowing it to blot the moisture out of your hair gently and quickly. It's unique construction and shape were designed to fully envelope the hair, also featuring a secure elastic strap so that you can get on with the rest of your morning routine without it getting in the way.

Microfibre Hair Towel Wrap
Coco & Eve

Reduce your blow drying time, or completely replace heat, with this lightweight, soft wrap.

Kitsch Ultra Soft Microfiber Hair Drying Scrunchies
Amazon

Made for all hair types, these soft, microfiber scrunchies are perfect for those that want a drying experience that's similar to a microfiber towel.