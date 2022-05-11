11 AAPI Beauty Pros and Creators You Should Follow Right Now

As many of us aim to spend less time mindlessly scrolling on social media and more time IRL, we’re realizing that we need to thoughtfully curate our follow lists for when we are online. Love it or hate it, there’s no denying that social media has become a great connector, exposing us to ideas and people from all kinds of people, all around the world. With this in mind, who you follow becomes all the more important, as a method of opening yourself up to different perspectives as well as content creators that give you joy by following them.

This month is Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, a tribute to the generations of Asian and Pacific Islanders who have enriched America’s history and are instrumental in its future success. It also makes May the perfect time to ensure we’re all regularly supporting AAPI beauty businesses and updating our following list so we don’t miss out on all the incredible beauty content from AAPI creators.

Here are the AAPI beauty creators you should already be following, delivering daily skincare tips, makeup inspiration, and speaking on the beauty industry at large.

If you ever wonder how some of your favorite celebrities like Gigi Hadid, Camila Cabello, and Dixie Damelio look so good, makeup artist Patrick Ta might very well be responsible. He also has his own line of products, if you feel like trying to recreate the looks for yourself.

Kim Chi, the stage name of Sang-Young Shin a Korean-American drag queen, was a star on Season 8 of RuPaul's Drag Race and has continued to inspire us with her iconic signature makeup style since.

Michelle Phan is the original beauty guru, having built her following on YouTube in the mid-aughts. Now, she’s founded the multimillion-dollar cosmetics line, EM Cosmetics, but continues to share beauty tips across Instagram and TikTok.

David Yi is the co-founder and CEO of Very Good Light, a beauty media platform dedicated to redefining masculinity, the status quo, and promoting people from all backgrounds and the gender-inclusive personal care brand, Good Light Cosmetics.

Bretman Rock Sacayanan Laforga is a Filipino-American beauty influencer based in Honolulu, Hawaii. He’s always one to demonstrate how to really work a look, especially some of the more over-the-top hair and makeup trends.

Nadya Okamoto is the founder of period product brand August, using her platform to educate people on menstruation and normalize period blood on TikTok.

Marcela and Norma Alcala are the bilingual and biracial mom-daughter duo behind some of your favorite heart-warming beauty content.

So Zoe Kravitz, Hailey Bieber, and Hoeyeon Jung are already supernaturally gorgeous, but their go-to makeup artist Nina Park takes them to the next level. She most recently did the makeup for Hailey’s and HoYeon’s Met Gala looks.

Patrick Simondac, popularly known as Patrick Starrr, is an ultra-famous makeup artist and beauty expert on Youtube and founder of inclusive beauty brand One/Size.

Daniel Martin is the Global Director of Artistry & Education at Japanese beauty brand TATCHA, but you’ll also know him as Megan Markle’s favorite makeup artist among a bevy of other Hollywood beauties including Michelle Yeoh and Elizabeth Moss.

Emily Cheng has been working with so many the coolest girls of the moment including Barbie Ferreira, Simone Ashley, and Billie Eilish.