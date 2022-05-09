Baby braids were everywhere last Summer, with even Ariana Grande trading her signature high pony for face-framing braids, and it looks like this upcoming season is set to follow suit—with a slight twist. During the first weekend of Coachella last month, Hailey Beiber posted a series of beauty shots that broke the internet. Her blue undereye eyeliner was a smash hit and so were her loose baby braids sectioned across her hair for the perfect festival-ready look. Now, Dua Lipa has hopped on the 90’s-inspired style, posting the same braided look on her Instagram last week.

Previously a signature look of the early aughts (with Britney Spears, herself, as a cosigner), the skinny little braids have now framed the faces of the most influential and stylish women of the 2020s. We’ve seen Bella Hadid trying them out under her beanie, and her friend Devon Lee Carlson styling them in slightly thicker braids.

While 2021 was all about the face-framing baby braids, after a few seasons of the trend’s ubiquity, they’ve now reached the next phase of their evolution. This year started strong with the rising baby braid ponytail trend—co-signed by Bella Hadid and not going anywhere anytime soon—but Hailey and Dua’s looks give face-framing a new life. Instead of just braiding two pieces at the front of your hair, they also braided two others halfway down their head to accentuate the look.

Sienree, a celebrity hairstylist based in Los Angeles, says that this updated baby braid style manages to elevate the face-framing trend by “adding just a little texture and style without trying too hard.” “You can add this baby braid to simple natural hair texture and it immediately gives off an effortless cool-girl vibe,” she says.

Sienree recommends adding baby braids randomly throughout your hair to break up the natural hair texture. “It looks great on all textures, but for someone with curly hair, I would make the braids a bit thicker than I would for someone with straight fine hair so it can stand out and not get lost,” she says. Howard Reyes, a senior stylist at Suite Caroline Salon, recommends misting pre-braid strands with Dry Texturizing Spray by Oribe before braiding to add grit for a longer hold and finishing with a flexible hairspray like Outer Space by R+Co.

Reyes says the baby braid trend is part of a larger “accessory resurgence” happening across the beauty space. “Beauty is always a high-impact accessory, and everyone is having fun experimenting,” he says. “More is better, and multidimensional maximalism makes your look feel very layered and custom to you.” He also says not to overthink the style. “Going asymmetrical is always a cool option. For example a braid on the left and then two on the right,” he says. “You can even tie micro-ribbons on the ends for a color pop to keep the maximalist vibe going.