Addison Rae Is Launching A Mood-Boosting Fragrance Line

It was only a matter of time. Tiktoker, actress, singer, and beauty entrepreneur Addison Rae is officially launching a fragrance line. But leave it to the multi-hyphenate to launch her eponymous Addison Rae Fragrance brand with not just one scent, but a collection of three.

The first drop is called the “AF Collection” and it consists of scents that are intended to make you feel as good as you smell. The three fragrances are named, “HAPPY AF,” “HYPED AF,” and “CHILL AF” based on the emotive responses they are supposed to promote via different olfactory notes. “HAPPY AF” is a fruity floral scent, with joyous red grapefruit and sweet peony and violet. “HYPED AF” contains an energizing citrus-y blend of mandarin, blood orange, and pomelo. “CHILL AF” is, naturally, the most mellow of the bunch, featuring chamomile, sandalwood, and musk prominently.

The scents are all vegan, paraben-free, and cruelty-free. They are also all water-based and alcohol free, which means you don’t need to worry about them drying out your hair if you like to scent your strands. Per Addison’s instagram, the fragrances will be available to purchase starting Thursday, November 4.

Perhaps the most unique part of the launch is not the aromatherapy benefits, but the hyper-color bottles. The opaque, pebble-style fragrance bottles are coated in a heat-sensitive material, which means that they respond to warmth of touch and change color on contact. The bottle shape also invites you to hold it in your hand and watch the colors change. “CHILL AF” shifts from purple to dark blue, “HYPED AF” shifts between orange and yellow, and “HAPPY AF” has the most dramatic change from periwinkle blue to pink. The fragrances are something you’ll enjoy displaying on your vanity as much as you’ll want to wear them.

With each fragrance retailing for $40 each, you’ll definitely be tempted to scoop up all three for your scent wardrobe and change up your fragrance with your vibe. “CHILL AF,” “HAPPY AF,” and “HYPED AF” will be available exclusively on addisonraefragrance.com and shoppable through TikTok and Instagram. You can sign up for early access now on the site, if you can’t wait for Thursday.

While you anticipate the drop, check out the campaign imagery below.

Courtesy Addison Rae Fragrance

Courtesy Addison Rae Fragrance