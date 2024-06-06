From The Magazine
14 Beauty Products To Take You From The Afterparty To The Morning After
Your skin, hair, and face will thank us.
When it comes to afterparty beauty, the best approach is more: more glitter, more glam, more color, more everything. (See: NYLON dream girl Chappell Roan, who nails it every time.) An eye swathed in shimmering silver shadow paired with Prada Monochrome Hyper Matte Lipstick and perfectly mussed hair are all you need to transform into your Euphoria-esque, “creature of the night” alter ego. Add to that a spritz of your favorite perfume — we’re reaching for Rabanne Fame for its amber-y, come-hither effect — and your after-hours glam should last you from the the first drink to last call and beyond.
As for the morning after? Full recovery mode, obviously — but that doesn’t mean bed rotting with the blinds drawn is the only option. (No judgment if that’s your MO, though.) To wake up even the most parched skin, spritz Byroe Hibiscus Tea Glow Mist, slather on Laneige’s hyaluronic acid-infused moisturizer, and finish with E.l.f. Illuminating Face Primer to fake eight hours of sleep in less than 10 seconds.
Whether you’re amping up a glittery look en route to the afters or spending a morning dealing with the aftermath of an early morning, er, late night, these products will help ensure your skin, hair, makeup, and aura are immaculate at all hours.
For Reviving At Night
This icon-ready fragrance from Paco Rabanne is an ode to the aughts It Girl. A bouquet of fruits and florals is grounded by woodsy notes, resulting in a summertime-meets-noir scent. The juicy and moody perfume also comes with a promise of sillage, designed to linger in your hair and in the air for as long as your night lasts.
Creating a maximalist eye is as simple as choosing the correct shadow palette. A main-character moment calls for a bold shadow matched to your mood. Prada Dimensions balances a bright violet with two coordinating neutrals, serving up a scene-stealing look — even on the go.
Can’t commit to a single shade? Makeup artist Isamaya Ffrench gets it. Her namesake brand’s Wild Star palette supports the chameleonic nature of a never-ending night with 12 matte and shimmering shadow shades. Opt for a full lid pressed in a single hue, create some contour with the selection of neutrals, or go for an ombré approach that catches the light.
A two-in-one product is the ideal choice for a quick-ditch transformation. This plumping lip and cheek balm from Chanel provides a soft flush of color via a smooth, silky formula. Plus, the hydrating red camellia oil makes even the most parched lips feel moisturized.
To Refresh The Morning After
Nothing wakes up tired skin faster than a face mist, and Byroe’s version relies on natural ingredients like hibiscus and calendula flowers, probiotics, and raspberry seed oil to moisturize, firm, and clarify. Consider this mist your open secret to an all-in-one glow. (Not to mention, it smells amazing.)
Your early mornings deserve a spritz of perfume, too. Inspired by evenings in Provence, Miss Dior delivers the appeal of the French countryside to your a.m. routine. Floral (rose and jasmine) and fruity accords team with woodsy amber for a dose of youthful energy — perfect for livening up even the sleepiest of starts.
A post-evening-out renewal routine is all about replenishing sapped skin, making this hyaluronic moisturizer from Laneige a morning must. Squalane and blue hyaluronic acid (derived from deep-sea algae) combine to restore and protect your skin’s moisture barrier for plump and dewy skin.
Should your next-day events include a brunch (or any sort of social outing, for that matter), this tinted moisturizer offers seamless, brightening camouflage. The skin-smoothing tint is packed with ceramides and peptides, as well as mineral-based SPF — leaving your skin ready for the day (even if you aren’t).
This primer boasts a silky and shimmery finish, boosting your skin’s radiance before you even reach for foundation. Consider this step a shot of espresso for your complexion: Simply tap on to enjoy a lit-from-within look that brightens and energizes beneath your concealer and face makeup.
