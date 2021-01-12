Following the launch of its first ritual installment in 2020 — that included a candle, facial roller, and face cream — Alicia Keys and her lifestyle beauty brand Keys Soulcare are getting deeper into the skincare game. Released on Tuesday, January 12, the brand debuted six new clean and cruelty-free skincare products to its lineup.

The new products range widely across the category, including the Golden Cleanser, a gentle, antioxidant-rich deep pore cleanser; Be Luminous Exfoliator, a water-activated powder formula; the Harmony Mask; the Reviving Aura Mist, a daily, aromatherapeutic pick-me-up; the soothing Comforting Balm; and a fragrance-free version of the Skin Transformation Cream, released in the first drop from the brand. Filled with soothing, hydrating, and even centuries old ingredients, including manuka honey and camellia seed oil, the products were developed in part by board-certified dermatologist and co-founder of W3LL PEOPLE, Dr. Renee Snyder.

What's more, each product is accompanied by a soul-empowering affirmation to help nourish the true inner light from your soul, ringing true to the brand's core mission of bringing "new meaning to beauty" both inside and out.

These new additions will join the Keys Soulcare family next to the original First Ritual collection that offered the skincare brands first three products. The collection will range in price from $12-$38 and is now available today on KeysSoulcare.com and Ulta.com.