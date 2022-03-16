Ariana Grande’s R.E.M. Beauty Is Dropping a New Celestial Collection

In November of last year, Ariana Grande joined so many other celebrities in dipping her toes into the beauty industry with the launch of her makeup brand, r.e.m. beauty. After teasing the project for weeks leading up to the launch, she dropped the the brand’s first collection, which she called Chapter 1. It included 11 different makeup products primarily for the eyes, but spanning across the eye, lip, and face categories, inspired by Grande’s own signature bold iconic makeup looks. Now, to much anticipation, Grande has finally announced Chapter 2 of r.e.m. beauty.

This month, Grande got her makeup done by Gottmik in a new r.e.m. beauty video. She also posted an ethereal makeup shot of her face a few days ago, leading fans to put the clues together about the new launch. On the post, one fan wrote “CHAPTER 2???? OMG OMG BEYOND EXCITED” and another wrote “SKIN CAREEEE ?1? 🧖🏼‍♀️”. The r.e.m. beauty Instagram account had also posted a bluey purplish watery image, captioned "…" with an exciting teaser video. Today, it’s official that Chapter 2 of r.e.m. beauty is right around the corner. The new collection will drop on Monday, March 21. The new products will fill in gaps previously unaddressed by the first collection.

Chapter 2, titled “Goodnight and Go”, per r.e.m. beauty’s Instagram caption will explore new types of products as well as clamored for shade and style extensions of some existing products. “Think multidimensional colors, ultra-sensorial textures, and calming sensations that transform your every day into a blissful escape. Now enter our wonderland of slumber. It’s time to say goodnight,” the brand wrote in a press release. Sounds dreamy.

The new drop will include new Midnight Shadow eyeshadow palettes in three springy and colorful different combinations, five shades of otherworldly metallic gel eyeshadows, a clear eye gloss, and new faux eyelashes in the eye category. There’s also an exciting new a cheek and lip stain (in 10 shades) for Grande’s doll-like glow. The brand has managed to stay true to its bold eye focus (which has always been Grande’s signature) while taking a new exciting step into skincare with a cooling blurring undereye balm, a calming face mist, and a lash & brow boosting serum. All products will be available on rembeauty.com on March 21. You’ll want to set an alarm for this one.

Get a preview of our favorite new products from Chapter 2 below:

Courtesy of r.e.m. beauty

Courtesy of r.e.m. beauty

Courtesy of r.e.m. beauty