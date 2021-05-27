Ariana Grande Wore Winged Liner and a Ponytail on Her Wedding Day

Ariana Grande finally released photos from her intimate wedding ceremony to Dalton Gomez on Wednesday and the internet could not be happier. While everyone has devoured the photos to analyze all of the details from the dress to her decor on her big day, we can’t help but notice her choice for a simple yet stunning beauty look.

Celebrity hairstylist Josh Liu styled the bride’s chocolate brown tresses into a high, half-up style with subtle bounce at the ends– a more delicate version of her typical performing look. Her natural vibe didn’t just stop there.

Opting out of a more dramatic look, the “Positions” singer chose to enhance her natural beauty with softer makeup by LA-based makeup artist, Ash K Holm. Brining attention to Grande’s features, she walked down the aisle with sculpted brows and perfect winged liner, with a subtly sculpted cheek and a pouty nude lip.

Grande and Gomez got married back on May 15th, 2021 in a small ceremony of less than 20 people at their home in Montecito, California. As we wait to learn more about their special day and what’s to come in the future, we’ll appreciate stunning photos the couple has chosen to share.

Take a closer look below.