Prepare to save a bit more room in your virtual shopping cart for your next visit to ASOS. Beginning today, July 27, ASOS is teaming up with M.A.C. Cosmetics to expand its selection of Body and Face products available through its US website. Select products from the popular makeup brand will now be available through ASOS, and each month, new M.A.C. products will be added to the mix, the brand explained in a press release.

For today's M.A.C. on ASOS debut, the brand added 474 of its products, including Prep+ Prime Fix+, Studio Fix 24-Hour Smooth Wear Concealer, In Extreme Dimension Lash Mascara, Matte Lipsticks, Lipglass, and eyeshadows. According to ASOS, new items will added monthly, and while there's no word on what those items might be, there's plenty of makeup to get you started. For M.A.C. newbies, you can always start with some of the brand's most popular items, including the universally flattering Ruby Woo lipstick or a neutral eyeshadow palette sure to work it's way into your daily routine.

Going forward, ASOS said that when it comes to campaign imagery for the collaboration, a variety of models that represent different body types and skin tones will be cast. Models included in the campaign were street cast from all over the United States, ASOS said.

News of the collaboration comes as M.A.C. Cosmetics continues to expand its beauty empire. Over the past few months, M.A.C. unveiled a collection of makeup exclusively available for your Sims, collaborated with Teyana Taylor, and announced M.A.C. Underground, a sub-brand focused on hyperspeed product drops.

Check out some shots from the M.A.C. on ASOS campaign, below.

