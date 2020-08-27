PÜR x Butter London Pay Tribute To Barbie With A Very Pink Beauty Collection

Thanks to an upcoming collaboration between PÜR and Butter London, Barbie has cemented her status as the beauty industry's "It" doll. After inspiring a collection of haircare products from Chi, and starring in a previous cosmetics collection for PÜR, Barbie is back, coming to life in the form of a joint 15-piece range from PÜR and Butter London.

Arriving on September 1, the limited-edition launch features the items needed for every part of your beauty routine, including a 3-piece Skincare Sampler from PÜR, as well as three Barbie-approved shades of Butter London nail polish.

Picking up where the last Barbie and PÜR collaboration left off, this new collection features a second Barbie-themed eyeshadow palette called Endless Possibilities II. The 15-pan palette includes Barbie's favorite shades of pink, along with shimmer and matte shades in neutral colorings. The palette pairs perfectly with the collection's mascara kit and false lashes.

Rounding out the collection are five new shades of semi-matte lipstick, two lip glosses, and a 6-pan blush set named for Barbie's Malibu home. The collaboration also includes a brush set for precise makeup application, a setting spray to lock your look in place, and a body powder made for adding a touch of glow to your skin.

According to Allure, you'll have to wait until September 1 to shop the new goodies, but you can take a look at every item included below. Launching first on the PÜR website, items will later be available through Ulta, Macy's, and Kohl's.